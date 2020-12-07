JIM LO SCALZO / EPA
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Vandals painted offensive graffiti at Holy Land, police say

December 7, 2020
From www.courant.com
By
Christine Dempsey
JIM LO SCALZO / EPA

Police say they are investigating to find out who spray painted graffiti at Holy Land last week.