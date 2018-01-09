Valley wineries, cidery take home top prizes at PA Farm Show

Two Lehigh Valley wineries and a local cidery took home top awards at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, going on this week in Harrisburg.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show, a more-than-century-old tradition showcasing state agriculture, runs through Saturday at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

Here’s the rundown on the results as of Tuesday:

Cider:

New this year at the Farm Show was a cider competition, recognizing the surging demand for hard ciders. The Keystone State ranks sixth in the country for cider production.

The contest, held Saturday, had 26 competitors in seven categories. Frecon’s Cidery won first place in the Wood Cider category for its “Hogshead” and a third place in the Sour category for its “Farmhouse Sour.”

Wine:

Pinnacle Ridge Winery of Kutztown and Vynecrest Winery of Breinigsville both took home best in show awards and were awarded Governor’s Cups this week. The Farm Show Wine Competition is judged by an independent group of judges familiar with Eastern US wines.

Pinnacle Ridge won best of show in the sweet/dessert fruit category for its 2016 Blanc de Blanc while Vynecrest won best in show in the dry grape category for its No. 38.

Other local wine awards:

Blue Mountain Winery (New Tripoli): 2015 Petite Syrah, bronze; 2016 Riesling Bronze; 2015 Blue Heron Meritage Bronze

Franklin Hill Winery (Bangor): 2016 Evanswood, Silver; 2016 Fire, Silver; 2016 Katie’s Creek, Silver; 2016 Sir Walter's Red, Silver; 2016 White Jade, Bronze; 2016 Hard Cider, Bronze

Pinnacle Ridge (Kutztown): 2015 Veritas, Gold; 2015 Chambourcin Reserve, Gold; 2016 Traminette, Silver; 2016, Brut Rose Bronze; 2016 Chambourcin, Bronze; 2015 Pinot Noir, Bronze; 2016 Chardonnay, Bronze

Tolino Winery (Bangor): 2014 Cabernet Franc, Gold; 2016 Lilly, Bronze; 2016 Papa's Red, Bronze; 2016 Vidal Blanc, Bronze

Baking :

The Farm Show also features numerous, highly competitive baking and cooking competitions drawing participants from throughout Pennsylvania.

Here’s what Valley residents have won so far (as of Tuesday):

Thumbprint cookie: Amanda Kurtz of Emmaus, fourth place.

Angel food: Susan Funk from Bath, third place

PA Preferred™ Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest — Sharon Kurtz of Emmaus, fifth place

The Farm Show, which runs through Saturday, is said to be the largest indoor agricultural event in the country. Admission is free and parking is $15. The Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center is accessible from interstates 81 and 83.

More information is on the show’s website, farmshow.pa.gov.

DETAILS

PA Farm Show

* What: 102-year-old event celebrating Pennsylvania agriculture

Hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday to Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

How much: Free admission; parking is $15

Info: farmshow.pa.gov.

