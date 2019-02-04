Valentine's Day specials at Baltimore-area restaurants

Love is in the air — and this Valentine’s Day, it’ll be in a slew of Baltimore-area restaurants, too.

Whether you’re planning on spending Feb. 14 alone, with that special someone, or with a group of friends in search of a sweet deal, make it a date night to remember at any of these Baltimore-area restaurants where the expertly crafted menus might just sweep you off your feet.

Pro tip: Don’t wait until Feb. 13 to make a reservation.

Alizee will serve a three-course, prix-fixe menu for $66 per guest, which includes one free rose, a champagne toast and no added tax and gratuity fees. Choose one dish from the “Court Me,” “Love Me,” and “Treat Me” sections. Options include Maryland crab bisque, truffled lobster risotto, Moroccan spiced lamb loin and house-made gelato. (4 W. University Parkway, Tuscany-Canterbury; 443-449-6200.)

Avenue Kitchen and Bar will offer a special menu priced at $50 per person. Add an additional $15 for wine pairings. (911 W. 36th St., Hampden; 443-961-8515.)

Azumi will offer a multi-course, prix-fixe menu ranging from $85-$235, based on the entree chosen. The options include poke tartare, lobster skewers, miso black cod, baked lobster imperial and various sushi rolls. (725 Aliceanna St., Harbor East; 443-220-0477.)

Bar Vasquez will serve a three-course, prix-fixe menu for $85 per guest. The menu includes rockfish ceviche, Spanish empanada, braised lamb shank and pistachio tres leches. (1425 Aliceanna St., Harbor East; 410-534-7296.)

The Belvedere will offer a four-course, prix-fixe menu for $79 per guest — not including tax and gratuity — on Feb. 11 and Feb. 14. Cocktail attire is required. Enjoy free entrance to the 13th floor ballroom after dinner for drinks, dancing and live music. The ballroom experience is available for a cover charge of $20 per person, or $30 per couple, if you choose to dine elsewhere. (1 E. Chase St., Mount Vernon; 410-332-1000, ext. 302.)

B&O American Brasserie will serve a three-course, prix-fixe menu for $65 per person. Choices include lobster carrot bisque, stuffed Cornish hen, farro risotto and chocolate hazelnut cake. (2 N. Charles St., downtown; 443-692-6172.)

Carrabba’s Italian Grill will offer three different four-course menus, with two different entree options per menu, ranging from $45 to $65 for two (Feb. 14-17). Choose between the sirloin marsala and the shrimp and scallops linguine, the Tuscan grilled filet and grilled ribeye, and the Tuscan grilled chicken and lasagna. (7600 Belair Road, Overlea; 410-661-5444.)

Charleston will offer two separate five-course menus (the “X” and “O” menus) for $169 per person, or $239 with wine pairings. Menu items include shrimp bisque, pan roasted sea scallops, grilled beef tenderloin and red velvet cake. (1000 Lancaster St., Harbor East; 410-332-7373.)

Chez Hugo Bistro will serve a four-course tasting menu for $55 per person. Enjoy grilled oysters, a salad with pear and blue cheese, ribeye with potato puffs and chocolate custard. (206 E. Redwood St., downtown; 443-438-3002.)

Cinghiale will serve a four-course, prix-fixe menu for $99 per guest, with optional wine pairings available for $139. The menu includes grilled bruschetta with burrata, risotto with shrimp, grilled big eye tuna and bittersweet chocolate custard for dessert. The full a la carte menu will not be available. (822 Lancaster St., Harbor East; 410-547-8282.)

Citron will serve a four-course menu for $85 per guest from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16. Enjoy the lobster bisque, grilled octopus, seared scallops and creme brûlée. Cocktails will be priced at $12. (2605 Quarry Lake Drive, Quarry Lake; 410-363-0900.)

Cosima will serve a three-course, prix-fixe menu for $85 per guest with an optional wine pairing available for $40. Choose a primi, a secondi and a dolci from a range of Italian-inspired dishes, including chilled prawn, veal, ravioli, pan-seared rockfish and lobster risotto. (3000 Falls Road, Hampden; 443-708-7352.)

Clyde’s of Columbia will celebrate Valentine’s Day on Feb. 13 with half-priced bottles of wine. This deal will be available at all Clyde’s locations. (10221 Wincopin Circle, Columbia; 410-730-2829.)

Eddie’s of Roland Park will offer a four-course, prix-fixe menu for $79 plus tax and delivery fees for couples who want to celebrate Valentine’s Day without leaving the house. Dishes include lobster bisque, crab and shrimp-stuffed flounder filet, roasted Brussels sprouts and chocolate covered strawberries. Add a half-dozen red roses for $15 and a half-pound of assorted chocolates for $10. (6213 N. Charles Street, Roland Park; 410-377-8040.)

Flamant will serve a four-course, prix-fixe menu for $85 per person with an optional wine pairing available for an additional $55. Options include trout caviar, white bean soup, coffee-and-chili-rubbed braised short ribs and chocolate beignets. A credit card is required to reserve your table. (17 Annapolis St., Annapolis; 410-267-0274.)

Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse will provide Valentine’s guests (Feb. 14-17) with a gift card for their next visit. One card will be given out per couple. The gift card is valid Feb. 18-May 2. (600 E. Pratt St., Inner Habor; 410-528-9292.)

Germano’s Piattini will host a live jazz performance plus a three-course, prix-fixe menu for $35. Performances run at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. (300 S. High St., Little Italy; 410-752-4515.)

Gertrude’s Restaurant at the Baltimore Museum of Art has three opportunities available for you to celebrate the holiday: First, at Valentine’s Day Tea (complete with finger foods and a range of other menu options for $30 per person) on Feb. 8 and Feb. 9. Next, at a “Galentine’s” Day Dinner for ladies, priced at $49 per guest for a three-course menu or $39 for the vegan option on Feb. 13. And finally, with a “Valentine Aphrodisiac Menu” on Feb. 14 for $49 per person or $39 for the vegan option. (10 Art Museum Drive, Johns Hopkins Homewood; 410-889-3399.)

Grille 620 will serve a four-course, prix-fixe menu. Choices include cream of crab, fettuccine with braised beef short ribs ragout, poached lobster, and tiramisu with cappuccino mousse. (11099 Resort Road #304, Ellicott City; 410-203-0620).

Gunther & Co. will serve a four-course, prix-fix menu priced at $85 per guest, which includes the option to add wine pairings for each course for $35 per person. An oyster course for $10 per person and a shellfish course for $25 per person are also available. Menu items range from lobster and seared scallops to roasted cauliflower “paella.” (3650 Toone St., Brewers Hill; 443-869-6874.)

Hard Rock Cafe is serving up a limited-time “Flavors of Love” menu that includes the “Sweetheart Shake for Two,” which revs up the typical vanilla milkshake with added booze and a custom-designed straw built for two mouths. Get the special shake for $14.99 and the strip steak scampi for $33.95. (601 E. Pratt St., Inner Habor; 410-347-7625.)

Johnny’s will serve a three-course, prix-fixe menu for $35 per person. Dishes include the mushroom bisque, roasted halibut, flat-iron steak and the strawberry shortcake trifle. The regular menu will also be available. (4800 Roland Ave., Roland Park; 410-773-0777.)

La Cuchara will offer a four-course, prix-fixe menu for $89 per person. Dishes include the lobster bisque, Parisian gnocchi, Roseda Farms strip steak and crispy oysters with charred lemon. Save room for dessert, too. (3600 Clipper Mill Road, Woodberry; 443-708-3838.)

La Food Marketa will offer a three-course, prix-fixe menu for $30 per person. Wine pairings are available upon request. (2620 Quarry Lake Drive, Quarry Lake; 410-415-0606.)

Le Bistro du Village will serve a three-course, prix-fixe dinner with a complimentary glass of champagne for $55 per guest, excluding tax and gratuity. Menu items include duck escargots, citrus greens, prime rib and dessert crepes. (1609 Sulgrave Ave., Mount Washington; 410-542-9000.)

Loch Bar in the Four Seasons Hotel will serve a four-course, prix-fixe menu for $70-$115, depending on the entree chosen. Pick between the seafood manicotti, Maryland crab cakes, Chilean sea bass and lobster risotto, among other offerings. (240 International Drive, Harbor East; 443-961-8949.)

Lupa will serve a four-course, prix-fixe menu for $79 per person, or $109 with wine pairings. Selections include crispy polenta sticks, potato gnocchi with oxtail ragu, braised lamb shoulder and strawberry gelato. (10215 Wincopin Circle, Columbia; 410-964-9999.)

Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar will serve a three-course, prix-fixe menu for $69.95. (11085 Resort Road, Suite 404, Ellicott City; 410-203-0327.)

Magdalena at the Ivy Hotel will serve a three-course, prix-fixe menu for $115 per person. Dishes include the paradise shrimp, foie gras and Maine lobster, with optional wine pairings available. (205 E. Biddle St., Mount Vernon; 410-514-0303.)

Melting Pot in Towson will serve a special Valentine’s Day menu for $75 per person, not including tax and gratuity. Enjoy cheeses, salads, meats, desserts and the photo booth. Available at all locations. (418 York Road, Towson; 410-821-6358.)

Minnow will serve a four-course, prix-fixe meal for $59 per guest. Options include roasted cauliflower, cured duck, farro risotto and chocolate eclairs. (2 E. Wells St., South Baltimore; 443-759-6537.)

The Mt. Washington Tavern will serve a special menu along with half-priced bottles of wine on Feb. 14. (5700 Newbury St., Mount Washington; 410-367-6903.)

Osteria 177 will serve a four-course, prix-fixe menu for $90. Enjoy dishes like breaded calamari, pasta with sautéed smoked salmon, veal chop and chocolate cake with pistachio gelato. (177 Main St., Annapolis; 410-267-7700.)

Ouzo Bay will serve a four-course, prix-fixe menu for $125-$165, depending on the entree chosen. Main course options include lobster linguini, surf and turf, scallops and wild branzino. (1000 Lancaster St., Harbor East; 443-708-5818.)

Pairings Bistro will serve a five-course, prix-fixe menu with wine pairings for $89 per person on Feb. 14 at the restaurant (2105 Laurel Bush Road, #108, Bel Air; 410-569-5006) and Feb. 14 and Feb. 16 at Rockfield Manor (501 E. Churchville Road, Bel Air). Dishes include oyster chowder, baked brie, slow braised beef and raspberry mousse cheesecake. (410-569-5006.)

Petit Louis Bistro will serve a four-course prix-fixe menu for $84 per person including of tax and gratuity. Add complementing wines for $45. Dishes include calamari beignets, grilled salmon, pan roasted scallops and strawberries gateau. (4800 Roland Ave., Roland Park; 410-366-9393.)

The Point in Fells will host a “Galentine’s Day Drag Dinner” on Feb. 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The $30 ticket price covers one ticket and an Italian buffet dinner. Bottomless champagne cocktails will be available for an additional $20, and bottles of wine will also be sold for $20. Remember to bring cash to tip the queens. (1738 Thames St., Fells Point; 410-327-7264.)

Rec Pier Chop House will serve a four-course, prix-fixe menu for $85 per guest, with wine pairings available for an extra $45. The menu includes Maryland crab cakes, charred octopus, scallops and ricotta cheesecake. (1715 Thames St., Fells Point; 443-552-1300.)

Rusty Scupper will offer a special a la carte dinner menu from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Choose between appetizers like calamari and jumbo shrimp cocktails, soups and salads, including the Maryland crab and cream of crab soups, entrees such as Maine lobster and braised short ribs, and desserts like rainbow sorbet and raspberry mousse. Prices vary by selections. (402 Key Highway, Inner Harbor; 410-727-3678.)

Rye Street Tavern will serve a three-course prix-fixe menu for $95 per person, with one choice of an appetizer, entree and dessert. Pick between dry-aged Long Island duck, cauliflower risotto, and a lamb rack for two, among other offerings. Add a beverage pairing for $55. (225 E. Cromwell St., Port Covington; 443-662-8000.)

Seasons 52 will offer five opportunities to celebrate the holiday: On Feb. 10, children under 12 will receive a complimentary “mini” dessert; on Feb. 11, enjoy a glass of wine and a flatbread for $15; on Feb. 13, go with your “Galentines” and get a mini bottle of Riondo Prosecco for $5 each; and on Feb. 14, add bottomless Riondo Prosecco for $14.95 with the purchase of an entree. And — if you pop the question at the restaurant on Valentine’s Day — you will receive a complimentary champagne toast at your special table every time you dine there for up to one year. (10300 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 3150, The Mall in Columbia; 410-715-1152.)

Tagliata will offer a four-course, prix-fixe menu ranging from $90-$140, based on the entree chosen. Menu options include chicken parmigiana, ricotta gnocchi, squid ink campanelle and flourless chocolate cake. (1012 Fleet St., Harbor East; 410-244-5830.)

Tersiguel’s French Country Restaurant will serve a five-course, chef’s-pick menu — which features chilled shrimp, rockfish, filet mignon, carrot and fennel salad and house-made flourless chocolate cake — for $99 per guest. No a la carte service will be offered. Reservations required. (8293 Main St., Ellicott City; 410-465-4004.)