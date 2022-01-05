A Valentine's Day feast on a budget

The best dates are cheap dates.

Maybe you’re just getting to know someone you hope to get to know better. Maybe you’re spending time with someone and want to do something nice for them.

Maybe you’re just cheap.

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and if you don’t want to shell out the cash for a fancy restaurant meal (served by an overworked and possibly undertipped restaurant staff), you can have a much more intimate and romantic meal at home.

It costs less than you would pay at a restaurant, and if you do it right, it could even cost much less.

So for this Valentine’s Day, I decided to make a romantic meal on the cheap.

Within limits, that is. It’s Valentine’s Day. The way to a loved one’s heart is through his or her stomach, after all, so you want an entrée that is substantial. Pork chops have their place, chicken is always nice (but never more than nice) and I love a good nawabi gobi as much as the next guy and probably more.

But I was in the mood for steak. On Valentine’s Day, it’s a carnivore’s delight.

Steak isn’t cheap, but it doesn’t have to be expensive. Sirloin is the best choice for reasonably priced steak — it’s a cheap steak for a cheapskate. I bought a sirloin big enough for two for less than $8.

I saved money by dolling it up in an inexpensive way. Ordinarily, I don’t put anything on steak other than salt and pepper, but for Valentine’s Day you want to do something a little special. I refrained from making fancy or difficult sauces and went with a simple compound butter.

Compound butter is easier than it sounds. You just mix your choice of ingredients into softened butter and refrigerate it , which allows the flavor of the added ingredients to permeate the butter. When it melts on top of hot food, it essentially turns into a sauce.

For my compound butter, I used a few crumbles of blue cheese and a bit of parsley. The cheese has a decidedly sexy funk, and its sharp creaminess is perhaps the greatest possible accompaniment to beef.

Blue cheese also forms the basis for my salad — this way, you can save money by using the same hunk or container of cheese. I made a wedge salad with blue cheese dressing for several reasons: it uses iceberg lettuce, which is the cheapest lettuce available; it has come back into vogue again because it is delicious.

The blue cheese dressing, which is the most traditional dressing for the salad, ties it into the steak. I made my own blue cheese dressing, because that’s how I roll and because it tastes better than any bottled variety. But if you want to use the stuff in the bottle, I’m good with that. It’s inexpensive, too.

Nothing goes with steak like potatoes, and potatoes will never break the bank. Because simple preparations are the cheapest preparations, I simply cut mine into bite-sized pieces and fried them.

OK, I fried them twice, first at a lower temperature and then at a higher one. That’s the restaurant-secret way to make perfect fries, crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside. The smaller size allows more surface area to be crispy and salty.

For an hors d’oeuvre I chose a favorite of pretty much everybody’s, and one that costs practically nothing to make: Deviled eggs. Deviled eggs are silky and sensuous, very much in the spirit of Valentine’s Day. And eggs have long been a symbol of fertility which, let’s face it, is kind of the long-term point of the whole Valentine thing.

In keeping with the spirit of pinching pennies, I made my eggs in the simplest possible way: just eggs, mayonnaise, salt and pepper. But that was a little boring, so I also added a hint of mustard and a few drops of lemon juice.

Few things are as perfect as a simple deviled egg.

For dessert, I made a classic — frankly, all of these dishes are classics — chocolate sauce for ice cream. I wanted to make a magic shell sauce, but that requires coconut oil, which is not cheap. So I just made a ganache, which tastes as elegant as it sounds. It is also blissfully simple to make: You simply pour hot cream over pieces of chocolate and stir until it is smooth.

I usually use fine chocolate and heavy cream for my ganache, but I saved a little cash by using chocolate chips and half-and-half. It was silken and spectacular, and I didn’t miss the extra fat because, after all, it was on top of ice cream.

It’s the perfect dessert to serve by spoonfuls to your loved one. It is so much more satisfying to do that at home than in a fancy restaurant.

The whole meal — steak, potatoes, the oil to fry the potatoes, the ice cream and all — cost less than 20 bucks. And I didn’t have to tip an overworked server.

———

STEAK WITH BLUE CHEESE-PARSLEY COMPOUND BUTTER

Yield: 2 servings

1 tablespoon butter, softened

1/2 tablespoon blue cheese crumbles

Generous 1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley

12 to 16 ounces of sirloin steak

1. In a small bowl, mix together butter, blue cheese and parsley until thoroughly combined. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 30 minutes.

2. Cook steak to desired doneness. Allow to rest 5 minutes. Serve with 1 slice of compound butter on top of each portion of warm steak.

Per serving: 295 calories; 14 g fat; 7 g saturated fat; 123 mg cholesterol; 38 g protein; 1 g carbohydrate; no sugar; no fiber; 146 mg sodium; 74 mg calcium

CHEAP DEVILED EGGS FOR TWO

Yield: 2 servings

2 eggs

1 1/2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1/4 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

Salt and pepper

Paprika, optional

1. Fill a medium bowl halfway with ice and water, and set aside. Bring 1 inch of water or more to a boil in a pot that can fit a steamer. When it boils, place the eggs in the steamer in the pot, cover and steam for 14 minutes. Remove the eggs and immediately plunge into the ice water. When they are cool, they can be peeled and used immediately or kept in the shell in the refrigerator for several days.

2. Slice the eggs in half lengthwise and scoop out the yolks into a small bowl. Add mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice and a pinch of salt and pepper; mix with a fork until smooth. Return mixture to egg whites. Serve with a sprinkle of paprika, for color and romance, if desired.

Per serving: 147 calories; 13 g fat; 3 g saturated fat; 190 mg cholesterol; 7 g protein; 2 g carbohydrate; 1 g sugar; 1 g fiber; 246 mg sodium; 33 mg calcium

TWICE-FRIED POTATOES

Yield: 2 servings

1 large Russet potato

Vegetable oil

Salt

1. Peel potato and cut into bite-size pieces. Pour 2 inches of oil into a medium or large pot and bring to a temperature of 220 degrees. Add all the potato pieces to the oil and cook, stirring frequently, until pale golden brown, about 20 to 30 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon to drain on paper towels, and refrigerate at least 30 minutes. Do not discard oil.

2. Bring oil to a temperature of 350 degrees (don’t worry if it is cloudy before reheating). Working in batches, add potatoes and cook, stirring frequently, until golden brown and crispy, about 3 or 4 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon to paper towels and sprinkle generously with salt. Cook the other batch or batches the same way. Serve hot or warm.

Per serving: 263 calories; 14 g fat; 11 g saturated fat; no cholesterol; 4 g protein; 33 g carbohydrate; 1 g sugar; 2 g fiber; 345 mg sodium; 25 mg calcium

WEDGE SALAD WITH BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

Yield: 2 servings; with enough blue cheese dressing for 6 servings

1/2 small iceberg lettuce

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup blue cheese, crumbled

1/4 cup whole milk

1 tablespoon sour cream

11/2 teaspoons lemon juice

Dash Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon salt

Black pepper

1. Cut the lettuce into 2 wedges.

2. In a small bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, blue cheese, milk, sour cream, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper to taste until smooth with still some chunks of blue cheese. Serve wedges of lettuce with 2 tablespoons of dressing over each one.

Per serving: 157 calories; 16 g fat; 4 g saturated fat; 14 mg cholesterol; 2 g protein; 2 g carbohydrate; 1 g sugar; 1 g fiber; 298 mg sodium; 50 mg calcium

Adapted from the Food Network

CHOCOLATE SAUCE FOR ICE CREAM

Yield: 2 servings

4 ounces chocolate chips, about 1/2 cup

1/2 cup half-and-half or heavy cream

Place chocolate chips in a small bowl. Heat half-and-half or cream until very hot but not boiling (it’s OK to boil the heavy cream). Pour half-and-half or cream into bowl with chocolate, allow to stand 1 minute and stir until smooth and uniform in color. Set aside for 10 minutes or so before pouring over ice cream. If sauce is too thick to pour, stir in a little more hot cream.

Per serving (using half-and-half, not including ice cream): 223 calories; 16 g fat; 10 g saturated fat; 22 mg cholesterol; 4 g protein; 36 g carbohydrate; 32 g sugar; 4 g fiber; 25 mg sodium; 60 mg calcium