Valentine's Day dining: Over 50 Lehigh Valley restaurants for the romantics

Treat your sweetheart to a romantic and unforgetable meal at one of the many Lehigh Valley restaurants offering Valentine’s Day menus and special offers. Here are some suggestions (check for hours and availability):

Specials are offered on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, unless otherwise noted.

Ashley's Signature Restaurant, Easton: $60 four-course menu, including second-course options shrimp lettuce wraps, bacon-wrapped dates, scallop ceviche and steak crostini. 610-253-1971.

Beam Yard at The Steel Club, Lower Saucon Township: Four-course menu, with third-course options of lobster ravioli, prime 16-ounce bone-in filet, 8-ounce butter-roasted lobster tail and stuffed chicken breast. $70 per person. Steel.club.

Beck’s Land & Sea House, Bushkill Township: Holiday menu, including entrees of bronzed Chilean sea bass, 8-ounce South African cold water lobster tail, filet mignon, shrimp stir fry, lobster Francaise and surf and turf. 610-746-7400.

Black River Farms and Sage Alley Brewery’s joint Progressive Valentine’s Social: Guests will start at BRF in Lower Saucon Township for wine paired with seafood-stuffed mushroom caps, corn chowder and spinach and fruit salad before moving to Sage Alley in Coopersburg for choice of smoked beef brisket, grilled chicken breast on apple and sage sausage stuffing or lobster, shrimp and scallop cakes and dessert (chocolate-covered strawberries, chocolate mousse and mini chocolate cupcakes). Seatings from 1 to 6 p.m. $75 per couple. Progessive Valentine’s Social on eventbrite.com.

Buckeye Tavern, Lower Macungie Township: Specials, including entrees of broiled crab cakes, citrus butter scallops and crab, cheesy fajita chicken and shrimp pasta, smoked prime rib and surf and turf. 610-966-4411.

Corked Bar, Grill & Nightclub, Bethehem: Three-course menu, with second-course options of beef tip Marsala, blackened salmon, crab cakes, filet mignon, shrimp and scallops brandy and more, 4:30-10 p.m. $28 per person. 610-625-9463.

Curious Goods at the Bake Oven Inn, Germansville: “Table for Two” five-course tasting menu, with fourth course choices of surf and turf, mixed seafood paella and whole roasted duck. $99 per couple. 610-760-8580.

Daddy’s Place, Easton: Five-course meal for two, featuring a fourth-course of grilled chicken, beef and shrimp with grilled zucchini, onions and rice topped with almonds, Friday (Feb 8) through Feb. 17. $55, includes bottle of wine. 610-438-4442.

The Dime, Allentown: Specials, including entrees of pistachio-crusted lamb loin, homemade spaguetinni cacio a pepe, grilled Maine lobster and seared duck breast. 484-273-4020.

Easton Wine Project: Three-course wine pairing dinner includes shared first course (truffle popcorn, cheese board or shrimp cocktail), individual second courses (filet mignon toasties with choice of soup, alfredo over cheese ravioli with salad or fish tacos with mixed vegetables) and shared dessert (chocolate-covered strawberries, cheesecake with raspberry drizzle or chocolate thunder cake). $60 per couple. 610-438-2533.

Folino Estate Vineyard & Winery, Maxatawny Township: Five-course Folino wine pairing dinner, with warm Italian kale salad, white wine lobster bisque, lamb Bolognese, Mediterranean sea bass and strawberry angel food cake, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. The event, $99 per person, also features live jazz music and flower bouquet for ladies. 484-452-3633.

Grille 3501, South Whitehall Township: Three-course menu, including entrée options of filet mignon, Maine lobster tails, pork chop, king salmon filet and lamb rack, 4-10 p.m. $58 per person. 610-706-0100.

Karlton Café, Quakertown: Specials, including filet crostini, pan-seared salmon, stuffed lobster, chocolate truffle torte and strawberry swirl cheesecake, 5-9 p.m. Feb. 14-16. Free glass of wine with dinner. 215-538-8353.

Kempton Hotel: “Midnight at the Masquerade” murder mystery dinner includes murder mystery show, commemorative couple’s photo and five-course dinner, featuring appetizers such as antipasto pinwheels, breaded mushrooms and caprese skewers; soup; salad; choice of entree (spinach and cream cheese stuffed chicken, roast pork loin or bourbon-glazed lemon salmon) and chocolate lava cake with vanilla ice cream, 5 p.m. Feb. 10. $60. New York strip steak, lobster tail, chocolate-covered strawberries and flower bouquet available for an extra charge. kemptonhotelpa.com.

The Little Corner Café, Bangor: Four-course wine pairing dinner, featuring lobster bisque, lobster and roasted pepper salad, black pepper filet and chocolate mousse with raspberries, 5:30 p.m. $36. 610-452-9170.

McCarthy’s Red Stag Pub and Whiskey Bar, Bethlehem: Dinner for two includes appetizer (shrimp or crab cocktail), two entrees (5-ounce steak filet, twin crab cakes, chicken parmesan or vegetarian pasta), shared six-layer dark chocolate cake with espresso buttercream and champagne. $100.

The Meadow of Saucon Valley, Lower Saucon Township: Pretty in Pink Dinner and Dance, featuring hors d’oeuvres, hot buffet (roast port wine tenderloin tips, herb-breaded chicken, penne pasta in blush sauce, mashed potatoes and more), dessert table and DJ music, 6:30-11 p.m. Feb. 15. Full-service cash bar will be open. $28.95 per person. 610-838-2190.

MaGia’s Friendly Italian, Salisbury Township: One appetizer (fried calamari, sauteed broccoli rabe or shrimp cocktail), two entrees (MaGia ravioli, Italian cordon bleu or linguini clam sauce) and one dessert (cannoli or chocolate pistachio cheesecake). $32 per couple. 610-351-4366.

The Melting Pot, Bethlehem: Four-course menu, beginning with cherry pecan cheese fondue and ending with savory strawberry or chocolate almond bliss fondue. $85.95 per person includes complementary glass of champagne. 484-241-4939.

Old Mill Family Restaurant, Pen Argyl: Specials, including broiled seafood platter, chicken cordon bleu, pasta primavera and surf and turf. 610-863-1918.

Prime Steak House, Hanover Township, Northampton County: Four-course Sweet Heart Dinner for Two includes entree choices of prime New York strip and crab cake, twin 6-ounce lobster tails, peppercorn 9-ounce filet, ribeye and two bacon-wrapped sea scallops and more. $95 per couple. 610-882-4070.

Riegelsville Inn: Four-course dinner for two, including third-course options filet and foie and bacon-wrapped scallop and four-course selections blueberry tart and chocolate-covered strawberry cheesecake. $99 per couple. 610-749-0100.

Rocco’s Pizzeria & Italian Retaurant, Hellertown: Choice of appetizer (fried calamari or tomato mozzarella caprese), salad or soup, entree (seafood manicotti, chicken valentino or veal portofino) and dessert buffet. Reservations begin at 4:30 p.m. $24.99 per guest. 610-838-1414.

The Shelby, Lower Macungie Township: Features, including lobster empanada, imperial crab-stuffed oysters, pean-seared boat scallops, braised lamb steak and strawberry terrine. 610-841-0808.

Spinnerstown Hotel, Milford Township: Special menu, including entree highlights of braised short ribs, cast iron sea scallops, free range chicken breast, Hawaiian moonfish and lobster and gnocchi. 215-536-7242.

Ye Olde Spring Valley Tavern, Upper Saucon Township: Specials, including appetizers such as bacon-wrapped scallops, oysters Rockefeller and lobster crab-stuffed portabella; and entrees such as lobster crab cakes, prime rib and fish sampler (halibut, haddock and cajun catfish). Prices vary. 484-851-3594.

Other restaurants to consider include: 1760 Pub N Grille in Trexlertown, 3rd & Ferry Fish Market in Easton, Adagio in Bethlehem, Apollo Grill in Bethlehem, Bella’s Ristorante in Hellertown, Blue Grillhouse in Bethlehem Township, Detzi’s Tavern in Wind Gap, Edge in Bethlehem, Foundation Tavern in Lower Macungie Township, Glasbern Inn in Fogelsville, The Hamilton Kitchen & Bar in Allentown, Kingfish American Bistro & Wine Bar in Bethlehem Township, Luca’s Italian Bistro in Palmer Township, Marblehead Chowder House in Palmer Township, McCoole’s at the Historic Red Lion Inn in Quakertown, Melt in Center Valley, Morgan’s Local Flavor in South Whitehall Township, Oak Steakhouse in Easton, Pearly Baker’s Alehouse in Easton, Porters’ Pub in Easton, Slopeside Pub & Grill in Lower Towamensing Township, Social Still in Bethlehem, Tacos Y Tequila in Allentown and Palmer Township, Tapas on Main in Bethlehem, Tavern at the Sun Inn in Bethlehem, Union and Finch in Allentown, Vivo Italian Kitchen in South Whitehall Township and Zest bar+grille in Bethlehem.

