Valentine's cocktail recipe: Fresh Love from M Bar in Orlando

“I was originally going to call this the Adam and Eve,” says Korrine Jordan, 26, of our February Drink of the Month. Nice name, but a bit redundant considering where it was invented. Since its opening in May 2017, Jordan has been mixing up cocktails at M Bar, which along with its upstairs sister bar M Lounge brings a distinctly “Adam and Eve” vibe to Orlando’s Ivanhoe Village neighborhood: Vintage muscle cars on the lower level, patio views and elegant decor upstairs.

The Fresh Love is February’s featured drink at M Bar, where the menu changes monthly. No matter where you sip it (or who you’re sipping it with), a good time is sure to follow. Served up or on the rocks, the Fresh Love is a potent but approachable swirl of strawberry and cucumber flavors. Egg white adds body and froth and tempers the sweetness of the berries, while still allowing the smooth bite of gin to sink in. If you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day aphrodisiac, it’s tough to beat.

Ingredients

2 ounces Hendrick’s gin

¾ ounce Giffard Crème Fraise des Bois Liqueur

¾ ounce strawberry puree (see note)

½ ounce egg white

1 dash Chareau Aloe Liqueur

1 slice cucumber

Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Double strain into a separate shaker, without ice. Dry shake once more, then pour into coupe glass. (Or rocks glass, over ice if desired.) Garnish with mint leaf.

Note: For strawberry puree, cut 2 pounds strawberries into halves. Combine 1 pound of the strawberries with 1 ½ cup sugar and 2 cups water in a large saucepan and simmer until sugar is completely dissolved. Pour mixture into a blender with the other pound of strawberries and blend thoroughly.

We’re looking to share cocktail recipes from bars across Central Florida. Have any to share? Email Tod Caviness at tcaviness@gmail.com