Valentine’s Day ready: Chocolate truffle shop returns to downtown Allentown

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, a business selling chocolate treats has returned to downtown Allentown.

Truffle Bar, featuring handmade chocolate truffles, reopened Monday as a pop-up shop in Strata Annex, across from Queen City BBQ, on the ArtsWalk.

The 27 N. Seventh St. shop, open 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays through Feb. 15, operated in the same space during the holidays.

Started in 2016, Truffle Bar has grown to include six standard flavors: chocolate, peanut butter, raspberry, orange, coffee and mint chocolate chip, co-owner Brooke Dietrick said. It also offers seasonal flavors such as chocolate-covered strawberry for Valentine’s Day.

Truffles are $1.25 each, with six-, 12-, 16- and 25-piece gift boxes available for $8-$40.

Truffle Bar began when Dietrick and Stacy Long, both counselors at William Allen High School, began making truffles for fun for friends, family and co-workers in 2016.

“[Our co-workers] would call them balls of heaven,” Dietrick said.

After hosting a successful tasting event around Thanksgiving at their fitness facility, barre3 in South Whitehall Township, and selling more than 4,000 truffles over the holiday season, the friends decided to expand their side business into a brick-and-mortar location.

Truffle Bar, offering nationwide shipping, will host a “Sips, Sweets & Eats” event, featuring free truffle samples and a closing sale, 5-7 p.m. Feb. 15.

Boos Rock Winery and Iron Lakes Country Club will provide wine tastings and light hors d’oeuvres. Info: trufflebar.store.

