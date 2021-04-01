The Vaccinated Eat Free at World of Beer Bar & Kitchen!

Anyone Who’s Received the COVID-19 Vaccine Gets World of Beer’s New Black n’ Blue Burger for Free

Tampa, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) It’s no secret that this pandemic and pretty much all-things-2020 left us broken, battered and just plain black and blue. But now with a potential end in sight, World of Beer Bar & Kitchen is keeping its hopes up for brighter days! To celebrate a recovery from the past year’s bruises, on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, World of Beer will offer the restaurant’s new Black n’ Blue Burger for free to anyone who has received a COVID-19 vaccine! World of Beer’s “Vaccinated Eat Free” program rolled out at select locations back in February 2021, and after experiencing great feedback from customers, the brand has decided to launch the successful promotion systemwide! On April 7th, guests can visit any participating World of Beer location and present proof of the COVID-19 vaccine to redeem the free burger.

“2020 was a year that we all are ready to move on from, and we are thrilled to finally see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said James Buell, Chief Brand & Innovation Officer. “What better way to celebrate and spread a little joy than to offer up our newest burger for free to anyone who has been fortunate enough to receive a life-saving vaccine. Let the healing begin!”

Guaranteed to heal the soul, World of Beer’s new Black ‘n Blue Burger is a blackened Angus beef burger, loaded with Danish blue cheese, crispy onions, shredded lettuce and garlic mayo on a toasted brioche bun.

*Must show proof of COVID-19 Vaccination.

**Offer valid on April 7, 2021.

To learn more about how the COVID-19 vaccines, visit here .

For more information on World of Beer, visit www.worldofbeer.com .

About World of Beer Bar & Kitchen (WOB)

World of Beer was founded in 2007 by two best friends in Tampa, Fla. who wanted to create a welcoming place where friends could gather, drink, eat and explore. WOB, the original craft beer bar, boasts hundreds of beers and rotating taps at each location along with signature food menus specifically designed to enhance the flavor of beers. World of Beer has grown to a global franchise with 50+ locations in the United States and China. For more information, visit www.worldofbeer.com .

Contact:

Laurel Avery

World of Beer Franchising, Inc.

813-836-7269

laurel.avery@wobfranchising.com

The post The Vaccinated Eat Free at World of Beer Bar & Kitchen! first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.