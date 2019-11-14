Utah DABC partners with Foodservice Training Portal to accelerate retail employee learning across ABC stores statewide

All DABC employees to receive interactive training in wine, beer and spirits

Raleigh, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Foodservice Training Portal announced today that it will begin a partnership with the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to provide online learning to the department’s retail employees. The Utah DABC can now provide on-demand courseware as part of onboarding and ongoing training and manage associate completion through Foodservice Training Portal’s robust, configurable learning management system.

With their cloud-based courses specifically for retail associates- Intro to Wine

and Intro to Beer & Spirits

- Foodservice Training Portal is allowing for enterprises of all sizes to quickly and efficiently provide a consistent beverage sales and service education across a large network of outlets. While Utah’s DABC previously relied on private vendors and distributors to provide in-house training seminars, store employees now have access to interactive content anywhere, on any device. Implementation of the Intro to Wine

and Intro to Beer & Spirits

courses will allow for DABC retail employees to receive a rich and engaging learning experience that promotes unbiased product suggestions to customer inquiries. Both courses will equip a store’s staff with the vocabulary, confidence and knowledge they need to be helpful and educated beverage professionals.

“We are pleased that the Utah DABC has chosen to provide its retail employees with these resources,” noted Eric Webster, Managing Director for Foodservice Training Portal. “While alcoholic beverage education is an ongoing process, the shoppers of Utah’s ABC stores will soon be directly benefiting from implementation of this training. Moving forward, Utah’s ABC stores are going to be able to more positively and accurately serve their customers.”

About Utah DABC

The Department operates a statewide network of state stores and package agencies that sell all alcoholic beverages, except beer containing less than 4% alcohol by volume. The department also administers the liquor laws, alcohol education, and regulates the sale, service, storage, manufacture, distribution, and consumption of alcoholic products. Visit https://abc.utah.gov

About Foodservice Training Portal, LLC

Foodservice Training Portal is a leader in the field of e-Learning and hospitality talent training solutions. The company provides cloud-based education tools for their customers, who range from single location foodservice operations to national institutional feeders- providing products to assist clients in effectively achieving their training goals. For more information, visit https://foodservicetrainingportal.com

Contact:

Media Relations

877-639-3761 ext. 704

press@foodservicetrainingportal.com