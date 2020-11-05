Kassi Jackson
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Using tests from federal government, Connecticut rolls out rapid testing for COVID-19 in Middletown Public Schools

November 5, 2020 | 1:30pm
From www.courant.com
By
Emily Brindley
Kassi Jackson

State officials hope to expand rapid testing to other school districts in coming days and weeks.