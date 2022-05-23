Customer service is one of the most important facets of the food and beverage industry – it’s called the food service industry, after all. But if you’re a restaurant operator, how can you be sure that your staff is providing each guest a quality experience?

One tried-and-true method is the service audit – a “secret shopper” who visits a restaurant and reviews the operation from a guest’s perspective. But the process isn’t quite as simple as that description may suggest.

Industry veteran Lee Schulman, founder of Panacea Management Group (PMG) Consulting , offers counseling to clients on the ins and outs of service audits. As the owner and operator of Old Vinings Inn , Schulman regularly relies on such audits to ensure that his business meets or exceeds the standards he expects.

According to Schulman, “if you’re not using a true outsider with an objective eye, you may not be getting an accurate picture of how your staff operates.”

Some factors of the service audit process include:

Selecting an auditing service: Making sure you’re on the same page

Establishing criteria: What are you looking for?

Reading the report: What to weed out and red flags to look for

What next: The right way to act on findings

Restaurant operators must make it a priority to ensure their employees are providing guests a quality experience. When done correctly, a service audit is a crucial tool to evaluate the typical guest experience. Learn more PMG Consulting and the services Schulman provides at www.pmgconsulting.us .

The post Using Service Audits to Ensure a Quality Guest Experience first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.