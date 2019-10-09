Using Grandma’s Recipes, Authentic Greek Bakery Expands Rapidly Through Franchising

GFG Bakery-Café has signed on with Fransmart, the leading franchise development team, to leverage their sudden booming expansion

Hoboken, NJ (RestaurantNews.com) Greek From Greece (GFG) Bakery-Café serves up authentic sweet and savory freshly baked pastries, light fare and café beverages sourced directly from Greece. With six locations in New York and New Jersey currently in operation and additional locations opening soon, GFG Bakery-Café today announced it is now franchising with the help of Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company, to bring its authentic Greek flavors across the globe.

In 2017, entrepreneur Georgios Drosos opened GFG Bakery-Café in Hoboken, New Jersey, to long lines and delighted customers. Five other locations soon followed throughout Manhattan and New Jersey. Drosos is an award-winning franchisee himself, with over 100 franchise locations with concepts including bakeries, cafes, frozen yogurt and furniture stores throughout Greece and in the United States, France, Austria, Romania and Russia. His business expertise and passion for Greek food promise to be a winning combination for new GFG Bakery-Café franchisees signing on with Drosos as franchisor. With 30 GFG Bakery-Café franchise locations already slated to open within the next year, Drosos talks of the heart of his passion for food.

Growing up spending summers with his Yiayia and Pappous, he remembers his grandmother baking spinach pies and hand-rolling phyllo for hours. Her recipe was sought after in Epizus, which is renowned for its pies. There, the word “pie” is synonymous with the word for “hug,” because the phyllo hugs the filling and they are hand-baked with love.

Drosos’ mother baked spinach pies to take in his pack for school lunch—every day for six years. Much to his chagrin, his favorite treat at Yiayia’s house became tiresome somewhere around year four! To this day, he receives monthly care packages of home baked spinach pie hugs from his mamá, who bakes using Yiayia’s famous recipe. And luckily, he still enjoys eating them. Baking was, and remains, a family tradition.

According to Drosos, “Back in the 1930s, our great-grandfathers worked their way up from selling ‘koulouria’ (buns) in the local fairs to opening two of the biggest bakeries in Athens, the famous Lavrion located in the most central part of the city. Greek From Greece Bakery-Café is a reincarnation of this culinary and baking past, on a mission to make every neighborhood we settle in a bit more like home – where you can always count on simply good food!”

Through this franchise expansion strategy, GFG Bakery-Café upholds the same Yiayia-tested standards of loving care and authentic Greek taste baked into every bite.

GFG Bakery-Café is partnered exclusively with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, Qdoba Mexican Grill and The Halal Guys.

“As the fast-casual industry continues to embrace organic, natural ingredients, the upside and growth potential of Mediterranean concepts like GFG Bakery-Café is unlimited,” said Fransmart CEO Dan Rowe. “All of GFG Bakery-Café’s products are made in Greece, enabling franchisees to create a truly authentic, unforgettable experience for diners.”

GFG Bakery-Café is currently seeking experienced multi-unit foodservice operators and scouting potential markets across the globe. Those interested in joining GFG Bakery-Café as franchisees will get support from start to finish, from site selection expertise and sample floor plans to custom training systems and localized brand building.

To learn more about the wildly popular GFG Bakery-Café and find information about franchising opportunities, please visit http://go.fransmart.com/GFGbakery-Cafe.

About Greek From Greece (GFG) Bakery-Café

Lead by a core team from Greece that can best be described as “traditional pioneers” dedicated to raising the bar of Greek food ordering and eating in America, GFG Bakery-Café provides a friendly, comfortable environment with a high-quality, homemade taste experience in every bite. GFG Bakery-Café is the only bakery in which all products are made in Greece with locally sourced ingredients, such as wheat, olives, corn, tomatoes all growing under the Greek sun and benefitting from the sea breeze. GFG Bakery-Café perfectly aligns with the universal shift towards organic, natural ingredients and consumer interest in the Mediterranean Diet as a premier paradigm of healthy eating. For more information, visit gfg-bakery.com and find GFG Bakery-Café on Instagram and Facebook.

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide, and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenues to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com.

