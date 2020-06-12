USARVA Begins Delivering New Restaurant Opening Leads to Vendors via Zip Code

During their free beta test, USARVA is giving restaurant vendors access to new tools that allows them to find new restaurants opening soon.

( RestaurantNews.com ) USARVA (USA Restaurant Vendors Association) provides information on new restaurants opening anywhere from a few weeks to over a year away. These new leads are independent or smaller franchisee restaurants where many of the owners can make local purchasing decisions.

The leads contain information including business name, location, opening information, and any available contact information to assist vendors in reaching decision makers to sign them up well in advance of opening. Additional tools include quicklinks for instant internet searches on Google, Facebook, and Maps, to help you find more information about the leads after our posting. Sometimes our leads are out long before any contact information can be found. These great tools will help find additional information on new openings as it is made available online.

Probably the best attribute of the program is the ability to drill down to a specific territory based on a geographical search within any mile radius from your chosen zip code. Leads are also available by the state(s) or the entire US.

We are currently beta testing our new system, and all leads are free during this time. While we are in the testing mode, we will continue evaluating our systems, processes and leads. Visit our website or email us to sign up for our free beta testing program and start receiving your leads.