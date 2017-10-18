U.S. Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses To Hold “Buy One, Give One” Fundraisers on Monday, October 23, to Benefit Victims of Hurricanes Irma and Maria

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Millions of victims of Hurricanes Irma and Maria that devastated Florida and Puerto Rico in September continue to struggle to rebuild their lives. To support the ongoing relief efforts in these regions, participating Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouse restaurants in the United States will hold an all-day, “Buy One, Give One,” fundraiser on Monday, October 23. For each made-to-order entrée or buffet sold on that day during normal operating hours, participating Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses will donate $1.00 to the Salvation Army.

“For more than 50 years, we have worked together as family at our Ponderosa and Bonanza restaurants, and we know together we can do something meaningful to benefit hurricane victims in Florida and Puerto Rico,” said Brian Ripley, president and CEO of Homestyle Dining, which franchises the two brands in addition to a new full-service dining concept called Bonanza Steak & BBQ. “In Puerto Rico, especially, where our valued franchisees employ over approximately 1,000 team members, the devastation was immeasurable and it could take months, if not years, for that island to rebuild. We wanted – and needed – to hold this fundraiser to show our support for those affected in both Puerto Rico and Florida.”

Participating Ponderosa Steakhouse restaurants include those located in:

Illinois : Jacksonville

: Jacksonville Indiana : Anderson, Auburn, Goshen, Greenfield, Indianapolis, Madison, Plymouth, and Scottsburg

: Anderson, Auburn, Goshen, Greenfield, Indianapolis, Madison, Plymouth, and Scottsburg Kentucky : Florence and Louisville

: Florence and Louisville Michigan : Bay City, Cadillac, Clare, Coldwater, Gaylord, Mount Pleasant, Owosso, and West Branch

: Bay City, Cadillac, Clare, Coldwater, Gaylord, Mount Pleasant, Owosso, and West Branch Missouri : Arnold

: Arnold New York : Potsdam

: Potsdam Ohio : Carrollton

: Carrollton Virginia : Ashland

: Ashland West Virginia : Glen Dale, Moorefield and Ripley

: Glen Dale, Moorefield and Ripley Wisconsin: Wisconsin Dells

Participating Bonanza Steakhouse restaurants include those located in:

Maine : Presque Isle, Sanford

: Presque Isle, Sanford Minnesota : St. Cloud

: St. Cloud Pennsylvania : Chambersburg, Hazle Township, New Columbia

: Chambersburg, Hazle Township, New Columbia Virginia: Lebanon

Also participating is Bonanza Steak & BBQ in Seymour, Indiana.

About Homestyle Dining LLC

Dallas, Texas-based Homestyle Dining LLC franchises family-focused restaurants throughout the United States and internationally under the Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza Steakhouse brands, where guests enjoy flame-grilled steaks and made-to-order entrees along with a high-quality buffet featuring an endless selection of salads, soups, appetizers, vegetables, and desserts at affordable prices. Bonanza Steak & BBQ, which opened in Seymour, Indiana in 2016, is a new, full-service dining concept celebrating Bonanza’s American steakhouse heritage with a modern menu including new, authentic, Southern-style BBQ offerings, and an interior redesign around a butcher house theme. Plans call for dozens of new franchised locations in the next five years. For more information about the three brands, visit www.ponderosasteakhouses.com, www.bonanzasteakhouses.com, and www.bonanzasteakandbbq.com

Contact:

Erin Peacock

Peacock PR

949-939-1872

peacockpr@cox.net