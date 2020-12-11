Photo by Matt Hildreth
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

The U.S. Navy is planning to build significantly more warships over the next 30 years

December 11, 2020 | 11:00am
From www.dailypress.com
By
Photo by Matt Hildreth

The Navy plan would grow from 290 ships to 355 by the early 2030s, under the latest 30-year plan.