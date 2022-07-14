US Marine Veteran and Oshkosh Native To Open Wisconsin’s Newest Teriyaki Madness Shop on July 14th

Born and raised in Oshkosh, Nate Krohn is ready to bring Teriyaki Madness to his community and help further develop the Wisconsin market.

Oshkosh, WI ( RestaurantNews.com ) This July, Nate Krohn is bringing the madness to Oshkosh with the opening of the newest Teriyaki Madness shop at 1834 Oshkosh Ave on July 14th.

Krohn’s Seattle-style teriyaki shop will offer huge, satisfying teriyaki bowls filled with addicting flavors and high-quality ingredients like all-natural marinated chicken, steak, salmon or tofu with fresh, stir fry veggies and a base of steamed white, brown or fried rice or Yakisoba noodles. The best part? They’re healthy. Or not. The menu is fully customizable, so do your thing — we’re not judging.

Krohn spent 8 years as a US Marine and upon returning from active duty began working in manufacturing for Fortune 500 companies located in Oshkosh. Growing up and living in the area, Krohn has always felt a strong connection to the community.

When Krohn decided it was time to diversify professional career, he began looking at what the community in Oshkosh would not only enjoy but what type of food the current restaurant landscape was missing. The more Krohn thought about it, the more the decision became clear. There could be no other choice. It had to be Teriyaki Madness.

To celebrate, Krohn is inviting locals out to the shop’s grand opening, with events from 7/14 through 7/20. The schedule of events and primary giveaways are included below:

7/14-7/15: Customers can enjoy Junior and Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowls for just $6 in-shop or by placing an order through the Teriyaki Madness app .

The Grand Opening celebration event kicks off with a chance for customers to win free Teriyaki Madness. Any customer who places an order through the app between 7/14 and 7/20 will be entered to be one of five winners to receive free Teriyaki Madness for one year, or one of twenty winners to receive free Teriyaki Madness for one month. 7/16: $1 from every regular bowl purchased will be donated to Wisconsin DAV (Disabled American Veterans) which provides free, professional assistance to Veterans and their families in obtaining VA and other government benefits earned through service.

“I was drawn to the brand because of their innovative marketing and the company culture,” said Krohn. “Teriyaki Madness is a growing concept, and I knew I wanted to get involved early on and help to develop the Wisconsin market.”

“We couldn’t be more excited about the new shop in Oshkosh,” said Teriyaki Madness CEO Michael Haith. “This is a vibrant community with an awesome food scene, and we’re eager to contribute. Most importantly, we found the perfect franchisee partner in Nate, who has already proven to be a fantastic member of our franchise family and is well prepared to make the most of this opportunity.”

Teriyaki Madness is expanding rapidly in markets across the U.S. and was named the number one fastest-growing big restaurant chain in 2021. With 70+ signed agreements this year, Teriyaki Madness is continuing to change the franchising industry. Now, the brand is leveraging that momentum for an even bigger 2022.

“We’ve faced plenty of challenges throughout the past year, and Teriyaki Madness continues to prove resilient,” Haith said. “Few businesses experienced the kind of growth we achieved in 2021, and we have no plans to slow down anytime soon. Nate Krohn’s new location in Oshkosh is a key step forward in our growth plan.”

For more information about Teriyaki Madness of Oshkosh, visit the restaurant’s official website, www.TeriyakiMadness.com .

About Teriyaki Madness

Fast-casual teriyaki shop franchise Teriyaki Madness is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order, healthy (or not) bowls, apps and sides, prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price. Guests can enjoy their bowls in the shop, or order through the mobile app for delivery or curbside pickup. Teriyaki Madness has been ranked on Entrepreneur’s Top Food Franchises, FastCasual’s Movers and Shakers in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, the Inc. 5000 list for three straight years, and was named the #1 Fastest-Growing Restaurant Chain in the United States by Restaurant Business in 2021. Founded in 2003, the brand currently has more than 110 shops open, with franchising opportunities nationwide for qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com .

