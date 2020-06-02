US Foods to Provide Free Reopening Kits to Independent Restaurants Across the Country

Kits Contain Must-Haves to Aid Safe, Successful Reopening

Rosemont, IL ( RestaurantNews.com ) US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) is giving away free reopening kits to qualifying independent restaurant owners to help support restaurant reopening efforts in communities across the U.S. The reopening kits provide independent restaurant operators with must-have supplies such as masks and safety guidance posters as well as resource guides to navigate state and local COVID-19 reopening requirements and help create a safer environment for staff and customers alike.

This initiative builds on the company’s ongoing commitment to providing foodservice operators with the expertise, resources and tools to help them successfully adapt their operations during COVID-19.

“Independent restaurants are an invaluable part of our local communities and we are committed to helping these businesses reopen, rebound and thrive,” said Andrew Iacobucci, chief merchandising officer, US Foods. “They have displayed a remarkable amount of resilience during COVID-19 and have helped all of us maintain sense of normalcy by keeping our pizza nights possible, our favorite burgers ready for curbside pick-up and our beloved comfort foods just a call or click away. As they begin to shift their operations to create adapted spaces where patrons can once again dine-in and gather, we believe the reopening kits will provide much- needed support to help them continue to run a successful business.”

To drive awareness among independent operators about the availability of the reopening kits, US Foods has launched a national broadcast spot that honors these small business owners and celebrates their commitment to serving our communities.

Independent restaurant owners can visit usfoods.com/reopen to order a free reopening kit through June 19, 2020. The kits are available while supplies last and are designed for any qualifying independent restaurant operator in the U.S.

The free reopening kits are part of the company’s ongoing commitment to helping operators “Make It” as they begin their reopening efforts. US Foods offers a suite of resources and tools as part of the company’s “Make It Now” platform including its Restaurant Reopening Blueprint . Restaurant owners can view all of the available resources and schedule a one-on-one consultation with a US Foods Restaurant Operations Consultant or Food Fanatic Chef, here .

About US Foods

US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With more than 70 broadline locations and 76 cash and carry stores, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

