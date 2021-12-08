US Foods Named as Chicago Innovation Award Winner

The company was awarded with the Chicago Innovation Accenture Corporate Innovator Award for its Ghost Kitchens Playbook Program

Rosemont, IL ( RestaurantNews.com ) US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today that the company has been named a 2021 Chicago Innovation Award winner. The company was awarded the Accenture Corporate Innovator Award, an award that celebrates a large corporation for its commitment to innovation. US Foods is one of 20 Chicago Innovation Award winners selected from more than 425 nominations.

The company was honored for its Ghost Kitchens Playbook. The playbook is a free, first-to-market program that was launched in response to dine-in restrictions created by the pandemic to help guide restaurant operators through every step of launching a new ghost kitchen revenue stream within their existing brick-and-mortar location. The program includes access to proprietary technology to identify the right ghost kitchen concept, marketing strategy support, and one-on-one consultations with US Foods experts.

“It is an honor to be awarded with a Chicago Innovation Award for our approach to helping foodservice operators drive alternative revenue streams during one of the most challenging times in the restaurant industry,” said Jim Osborne, US Foods senior vice president of customer strategy and innovation. “As part of our commitment to helping independent restaurant operators ‘Make It’, our Ghost Kitchens Playbook was one of many programs we launched to help operators succeed during the pandemic and beyond. We are thrilled to be recognized for this work.”

“As a group, 2021 Chicago Innovation Award nominees are responsible for generating over $19 billion in new revenues, 22,807 new jobs, and 340 patents from their nominated new products and services. The winners represent the best from this very impressive group,” said Luke Tanen, president and CEO of Chicago Innovation.

The complete list of this year’s Chicago Innovation Award winners can be found at www.chicagoinnovation.com .

