US Foods Introduces New COVID-19 Resources to Help Restaurant Operators Address Ongoing Winter Challenges

“Make It This Winter” Platform Offers Updated Operating Safely Guide, New Holiday Profits Webinar and Enhanced Outdoor Dining Products Line-up

Rosemont, IL ( RestaurantNews.com ) US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today the introduction of its “Make It This Winter” platform. The platform offers a collection of valuable resources, including one-on-one consultations with US Foods experts, informational webinars, new outdoor dining products, and updated online materials and tools for restaurant operators to tackle the ongoing challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With colder weather setting in and new restrictions going into effect across the country, our ongoing commitment to helping restaurant operators adapt during the pandemic has never been more important,” said Jim Osborne, senior vice president of customer strategy and innovation at US Foods. “Our new resources are here to help, as operators weigh their next steps carefully and seek expert advice for navigating the latest phase of COVID challenges. Whether it’s helping them adjust to evolving guidelines or uncovering additional sources of profit, we’re committed to staying right beside our operators through it all, helping them Make It.”

US Foods has also officially rebranded its “Make It Now” site as “Make It This Winter.” The platform will continue to house a variety of helpful COVID-related materials as well as evolving resources to address new and emerging challenges. In addition, the site has been updated to make it easier for restaurant operators to search key topics such as “off-premise,” “dine-in” and “competitive menu” so they can quickly find what they need.

New COVID-19 resources now available on the “ Make It This Winter ” site include:

Winter Must Haves : US Foods has added an array of new outdoor dining products to its line-up, including heaters, outdoor furniture and dining tents. These offerings have been selected specifically for operators who want to pivot their seasonal outdoor dining areas to warm, winter-friendly spaces given ongoing dine-in restrictions.

Webinars: US Foods regularly introduces new webinars, and recently added Holiday Profits to the schedule. The webinar focuses on how to create a sought-after menu, maximize takeout and create family meals and meal kits for their diners’ holiday events. The Operating Safely webinar is another resource supporting the Operating Safely Guide and addresses issues such as what to do if an employee gets sick and how to communicate with customers. With a continued focus on off-premise dining, US Foods also recently launched Promoting Delivery and Ghost Kitchens, which focuses on ghost kitchens and how to stay in front of diners during the winter season and beyond. The US Foods Ghost Kitchen program also recently expanded its concept offerings from six to 12.

View all of the available resources or schedule a one-on-one consultation with a US Foods Restaurant Operations Consultant or Food Fanatic Chef at usfoods.com or by clicking directly to the “Make It This Winter” platform here .

About US Foods

US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With more than 70 broadline locations and 76 cash and carry stores, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

