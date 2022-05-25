US Foods to Host Nationwide Customer Engagement Events

New Customer Experiences to Provide Innovative Product, Technology and Industry-Leading Expertise to Help Foodservice Operators Navigate Their Most Pressing Challenges

Rosemont, IL ( RestaurantNews.com ) US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today that the company will host a series of more than 70 exclusive customer engagement events throughout the year, aimed at helping operators “Make It” against the backdrop of ongoing challenges such as labor constraints, rising costs, and industry-wide supply chain disruptions. The “US Foods Immersion” and “US Foods Fresh Perspectives” experiences bring a new approach to the company’s event strategy by building on its legacy of bringing innovative events to independent restaurant operators. These immersive experiences enable customers to consult with US Foods experts and engage with the latest and most innovative US Foods Exclusive Brand products and technology solutions.

The engagement events are even more relevant as operators continue to navigate many industry-wide challenges such as rising food costs and labor constraints. Eighty-six percent of operators report that managing food costs is critically important to their business1 and as of April 2022, eating and drinking places were still 6.4% below their pre-pandemic employment levels.2

“After more than two years of remote interactions, there is pent-up demand for in-person events where operators can find new solutions to their most pressing issues, gather culinary inspiration through product demonstrations and recipe sampling, and engage with experts and other operators,” said Diane Hund, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, US Foods. “As part of our ‘We Help You Make It’ promise to our customers, our goal is to educate and inspire attendees as they optimize their operations. Our interactive customer shows have been recognized as some of the best in the industry and we look forward to continuing that tradition with this exciting new approach.”

The US Foods Immersion events will include more than 6,000 square feet of exhibition space, enabling operators to take a hands-on approach to engaging with the company’s products and unique services that can help support, enhance, or completely redefine an operation’s success. Event features include:

Culinary demonstrations and curated product tastings from US Foods chefs featuring US Foods Exclusive Brand products that have been designed to ease back-of-house labor constraints and increased food costs.

Hands-on introductions to the company’s portfolio of industry-leading technology and tools designed to help operators overcome operational challenges such as driving traffic, simplifying staffing, and managing food costs.

Engagement areas where experts and operators can come together to enjoy food, conversation, and networking opportunities.

US Foods Fresh Perspectives events will be held in more intimate locations and provide a deeper-dive into the company’s differentiated US Foods Exclusive Brand center-of-the-plate and produce offerings designed to help operators expand their menus while keeping costs down.

Fresh Perspectives center-of-the-plate events will showcase product tastings, master butcher demonstrations, and culinary demonstrations from US Foods experts featuring high-quality steaks that leverage the proprietary and revolutionary Tender by Design process and Stock Yards® expertly cut and portioned beef and pork offerings. Attendees will also experience US Foods Stock Yards and Harbor Banks® brands through an educational virtual reality journey highlighting how the Exclusive Brand beef and seafood products are sourced and handled from farm to fork.

Fresh Perspectives produce events will highlight the company’s expertise in delivering high-quality produce to customers across the country. The events will feature demonstrations by fresh produce quality experts and US Foods culinary experts, as well as a variety of event experiences designed to entertain and educate attendees.

For more information on US Foods Exclusive Brand products and offerings, visit usfoods.com .

1 Datassential 2021

2 National Restaurant Association, 2022

About US Foods

US Foods is one of America's great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 69 broadline locations and more than 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 28,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill.

