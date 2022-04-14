US Foods Highlights Meaningful Progress on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Commitments

2021 CSR Report details advancements across the company’s three strategic focus areas: products, people and planet

Rosemont, IL ( RestaurantNews.com ) US Foods Holding Corp. today issued its 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report . Throughout the report, US Foods highlights 2021 progress and the momentum created for the year ahead across its sustainable product offerings, support for associates and communities, and initiatives to reduce the environmental impact of its operations.

“At US Foods, sustainability is a business imperative that plays an important role in creating value for our key stakeholders, including our associates, customers, shareholders and the communities we serve,” said Kristin Coleman, general counsel and leader of CSR at US Foods. “Throughout 2021, we advanced our sustainability efforts by making strong progress across our three strategic focus areas — Products, People and Planet — and investing in additional resources and processes that will help shape our future objectives and long-range plans. The Company is energized by our results and the momentum we have created.”

The 2021 CSR Report uses the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Food Retailers & Distributors 2018 Standard, the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards.

US Foods 2021 CSR Report highlights include:

Products: Providing a growing portfolio of products that offer social or environmental benefits.

Continued to grow the number of products across its local, sustainable and well-being offerings, with a total of more than 2,300 differentiated products available today.

Continued to uphold the company’s sustainable seafood goal, with 100% of the company’s Harbor Banks® brand meeting US Foods Serve Good or Progress Check program standards.

People: Making a positive difference for our associates and communities.

Enhanced its diversity and inclusion commitments by signing the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion pledge, expanding the Employee Resource Group program, and increasing the company’s workforce and leadership diversity through development programs and improved hiring strategies.

Filled 39% of new or open leadership roles by women or people of color.

Awarded more than $1M in US Foods Scholars program scholarships to more than 50 students since 2017.

Donated more than $20M in food and supplies to U.S. food banks across the country.

Planet: Improving fleet and facility efficiencies to reduce the company’s environmental footprint.

Reduced Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions intensity by 15% since 2015. 1,2,3

Reduced gallons of fuel used per case delivered by 10.9% since 2015. 2,4

Continued construction of two LEED-certified distribution centers and committed to enhancements to solar arrays at select distribution centers to be completed in 2022.

Announced commitment to convert all California broadline distribution centers’ onsite fueling to 100% renewable diesel fuel by mid-2022 and committed to converting Texas-based compressed natural gas (CNG) trucks to renewable natural gas fuel in 2022. Committed to adding 26 additional CNG trucks and 15 electric trucks to the company’s fleet in 2022.

To view the US Foods 2021 CSR Report, visit the company’s website at usfoods.com/csr .

1 Emissions intensity measured as pounds of CO2e per case delivered.

2 Includes the Food Group Companies, acquired in September 2019.

3 Includes Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores, acquired in April 2020.

4 Broadline business only.

About US Foods

With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 69 broadline locations and more than 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 28,000 associates provide its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

