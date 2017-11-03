Urbane Cafe’s Latest Grand Opening Includes Paying it Forward

Today’s Fast Casual restaurants need more than just great food to succeed.

Urbane Cafe’s latest Grand Opening in Encinitas, CA, is a perfect example.

Encinitas, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Today’s truly successful Fast Casual restaurants deliver great food, great value, exemplary service, AND dedicated involvement within the communities they serve. This is the foundation of Urbane Cafe, a family owned, fast casual restaurant, known for their fire-baked focaccia bread sandwiches and unique salads, who is about to open their 13th restaurant in California, this time in the beautiful city of Encinitas, CA, at 1042 N. El Camino Real.

“As we continue to grow,” Tom Holt, owner of Urbane Cafe said, “we know the importance of supporting the people who support us. This is why we open our restaurants with events that contribute to organizations throughout each community.”

Urbane Cafe has planned multiple special events that pay it forward to the Encinitas community.

Friday, November 3rd, 11:30am – 1:30pm

PRE-GRAND OPENING – ENCINITAS BALLET NUTCRACKER FUNDRAISER

The Encinitas Ballet Company is a long-standing member of the community that encourages and grows budding ballet dancers. This Friday, from 11:30am to 1:30pm, Urbane Cafe guests who make a donation of any amount to the Encinitas Ballet Company, will receive a complementary hand-crafted sandwich or farm-fresh salad, craft sodas and delicious, freshly-baked cookies. All donations received will be matched by Urbane Cafe.

Friday, November 3rd, 5pm – 7pm and Saturday, November 4th, 11:30am – 1:30pm

PRE-GRAND OPENING – VIP FUNDRAISER FOR SURFING MADONNA

The Surfing Madonna Oceans Project, a non-profit located in Encintas, CA, is dedicated to bringing the community together to “Save the Ocean” and protect our coastline. These two VIP celebrations will raise money for Surfing Madonna through guest donations that will be matched by Urbane Cafe.

Monday, November 6th, 11am – 8pm

URBANE CAFE’S OFFICIAL GRAND OPENING

Special giveaways for the first 50 guests through the door.

Tuesday, November 7th, 11am – 8pm

SERVICE GIVE BACK DAY

All Police and Firemen in uniform dine free. If it happens to be their day off and they are not in uniform, they can present their ID’s to receive the same special treatment.

Wednesday, November 8th, 11am – 8pm

TEACHER APPRECIATION DAY

All teachers showing their ID will receive a complementary sandwich or salad, AND a special gift.

Thursday, November 9th, 11am – 8pm

LOVE OUR NEIGHBORS DAY

Local Urbane Cafe neighbors will receive a warm neighborly Urbane style treat.

Friday, November 10th, 11am – 8pm

SAVVY STUDENT DAY

All students showing their ID will receive a complementary sandwich or salad.

Saturday, November 11th, 11am – 8pm

VETERANS & BLUE STAR FAMILY APPRECIATION DAY

All veterans showing their ID receive a complementary sandwich or salad, and children of all Blue Star Families eat free by showing the family’s Military ID. With every $1 donation to Blue Star Families, Urbane Cafe will offer a special treat.

Sunday, November 12th, 11am – 8pm

SURFING MADONNA BEACH RUN RECOVERY

Every year, thousands of locals take part in the Surfing Madonna Beach Run, which occurs on Sunday, November 5th. The following Sunday, November 12th, all Beach Run participants will receive a complementary sandwich by showing their racing bib.

Monday, November 13th, 11am – 8pm

WORLD KINDNESS DAY

Random acts of kindness will be shown to Urbane Cafe guests throughout the day.

For information about Urbane Cafe, please visit http://www.urbanecafe.com. For more event information, contact Christi Christian at 1-805-701-0329 or email her at: christi@urbanecafe.com.

About Urbane Cafe

Known for its fresh fire-baked focaccia breads, hand-carved meats and hearty salads, Urbane Cafe is a consistent favorite on Yelp, Urbanspoon, TripAdvisor and other restaurant review websites. Popular with health-and-budget-conscious customers for 14 years, Urbane Cafe is a lunch and dinner destination for families and business people who want a fast, fresh, affordable meal. The lunch and dinner menu at each Urbane Cafe restaurant features fresh, healthy sandwiches and salads served in a warm, inviting setting. Catering and Take-Out are also popular. Though the restaurants span from Southern California to the Central Coast, owner Tom Holt retains a close, hands-on role in every aspect of the business, ensuring that standards of quality are consistent throughout the chain.

Our now 13 Urbane Cafe restaurants are all about making great gourmet sandwiches and salads for guests in Ventura, Agoura Hills, Camarillo, Encinitas, Mira Mesa, Northridge, Oxnard, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Simi Valley, Temecula, Thousand Oaks, and Valencia. Urbane Cafe can also be found on Facebook and Twitter.

Urbane Cafe History

It all started in 2003 when owner Tom Holt realized there was a missing niche in the Ventura restaurant scene. He wanted a great sandwich and salad – something different, while still being dedicated to delicious tasting food. He understood that every great sandwich starts with the freshest of bread, so he designed the cafe around a hearth oven. Working with his friend Pete, they came up with a bread recipe that was soft, delicious and baked fresh, right in front of your eyes. It didn’t stop there though, he created a menu centered around locally sourced ingredients, juicy-roasted meats, and crafted sauces to give each creation its own unique flavor. Urbane Cafe loves being the place where friends, family and communities gather to celebrate and make memories over delicious food. Our passion is to have our guests walk out happy every time and keep them coming back for more.

