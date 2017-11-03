Urbane Cafe’s Latest Grand Opening Includes Paying it Forward

Today’s Fast Casual restaurants need more than just great food to succeed.
Urbane Cafe’s latest Grand Opening in Encinitas, CA, is a perfect example.
Encinitas, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Today’s truly successful Fast Casual restaurants deliver great food, great value, exemplary service, AND dedicated involvement within the communities they serve. This is the foundation of Urbane Cafe, a family owned, fast casual restaurant, known for their fire-baked focaccia bread sandwiches and unique salads, who is about to open their 13th restaurant in California, this time in the beautiful city of Encinitas, CA, at 1042 N. El Camino Real.
“As we continue to grow,” Tom Holt, owner of Urbane Cafe said, “we know the importance of supporting the people who support us. This is why we open our restaurants with events that contribute to organizations throughout each community.”
Tom Holt, owner of Urbane Cafe.
Urbane Cafe has planned multiple special events that pay it forward to the Encinitas community.
Friday, November 3rd, 11:30am – 1:30pm
Friday, November 3rd, 5pm – 7pm and Saturday, November 4th, 11:30am – 1:30pm
Monday, November 6th, 11am – 8pm
Tuesday, November 7th, 11am – 8pm
Wednesday, November 8th, 11am – 8pm
Thursday, November 9th, 11am – 8pm
Friday, November 10th, 11am – 8pm
Saturday, November 11th, 11am – 8pm
Sunday, November 12th, 11am – 8pm
Monday, November 13th, 11am – 8pm
For information about Urbane Cafe, please visit http://www.urbanecafe.com. For more event information, contact Christi Christian at 1-805-701-0329 or email her at: christi@urbanecafe.com.
About Urbane Cafe
Known for its fresh fire-baked focaccia breads, hand-carved meats and hearty salads, Urbane Cafe is a consistent favorite on Yelp, Urbanspoon, TripAdvisor and other restaurant review websites. Popular with health-and-budget-conscious customers for 14 years, Urbane Cafe is a lunch and dinner destination for families and business people who want a fast, fresh, affordable meal. The lunch and dinner menu at each Urbane Cafe restaurant features fresh, healthy sandwiches and salads served in a warm, inviting setting. Catering and Take-Out are also popular. Though the restaurants span from Southern California to the Central Coast, owner Tom Holt retains a close, hands-on role in every aspect of the business, ensuring that standards of quality are consistent throughout the chain.
Our now 13 Urbane Cafe restaurants are all about making great gourmet sandwiches and salads for guests in Ventura, Agoura Hills, Camarillo, Encinitas, Mira Mesa, Northridge, Oxnard, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Simi Valley, Temecula, Thousand Oaks, and Valencia. Urbane Cafe can also be found on Facebook and Twitter.
Urbane Cafe History
It all started in 2003 when owner Tom Holt realized there was a missing niche in the Ventura restaurant scene. He wanted a great sandwich and salad – something different, while still being dedicated to delicious tasting food. He understood that every great sandwich starts with the freshest of bread, so he designed the cafe around a hearth oven. Working with his friend Pete, they came up with a bread recipe that was soft, delicious and baked fresh, right in front of your eyes. It didn’t stop there though, he created a menu centered around locally sourced ingredients, juicy-roasted meats, and crafted sauces to give each creation its own unique flavor. Urbane Cafe loves being the place where friends, family and communities gather to celebrate and make memories over delicious food. Our passion is to have our guests walk out happy every time and keep them coming back for more.
Contact:
Christi Christian
Urbane Cafe
805-701-0329
christi@urbanecafe.com
