Urbane Cafe’s Latest Grand Opening Includes Charitable Giving

Temecula, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Voted as “Best Sandwich” by the Ventura County Reporter, Urbane Cafe is celebrating the 1st anniversary of its Temecula cafe located at 40688 Winchester Rd in Temecula, CA on Monday, March 19 at 11:00 am. The Temecula location is one of 14 family-owned, locations in Southern California. To celebrate its anniversary, Urbane Cafe will host a week of special giveaways, fundraisers, and complimentary meals.

Tom Holt, the owner and founder of Urbane Cafe, stated, “Giving back to our local communities and being socially responsible is a major, foundational pillar that has supported our Urbane Cafe brand from the very first opening of Urbane Cafe 15 years ago. It is important for our staff to connect with our guests and to care about our community in the very same way we care about the preparation of our hearty, fresh, focaccia sandwiches and generous, healthy salads.”

The first official day of the anniversary celebration is on Monday, March 19, where the first 25 guests will receive a special giveaway and local automotive dealer employees will receive a complimentary sandwich or salad. On Tuesday, March 20, Urbane Cafe will provide complimentary meals for all of our hard- working law enforcement, firefighters and staff. On Wednesday, March 21, Urbane Cafe will share the love with local Temecula Valley School District teachers and staff, by providing a complimentary sandwich or salad, and a special gift. Continuing the week, on Thursday, March 22, local neighbors and Abbott employees will receive a warm Urbane Cafe treat. On Friday, March 23, all local Temecula students will receive a complimentary sandwich or salad. To end the week of celebration, 20% of the total sales on Saturday March 24th, will be donated to Michelle’s Place, a non-profit foundation which provides education and support to individuals and families battling breast cancer. Come join the celebration!

Schedule of events:

Monday, March 19th, 11:00am – 9:00pm URBANE CAFE’S OFFICIAL GRAND OPENING – Special giveaways will be awarded to our first 25 guests through the door. Local automotive dealer employees, who show their ID will receive a complimentary sandwich or salad.



Tuesday, March 20th, 11:00am – 9:00pm SERVICE GIVE BACK DAY – As a way to thank our local civil service personnel, all of our well- deserving, hard-working, Law Enforcement and Firefighters in uniform will dine free. No uniform? Just present your ID to receive a free meal.



Wednesday, March 21st, 11:00am – 9:00pm TEACHER APPRECIATION DAY – All Temecula School District teachers and staff, who show their ID will receive a complimentary sandwich or salad, AND a special gift.



Thursday, March 22nd, 11:00am – 9:00pm LOVE OUR ABBOTT NEIGHBOR DAY – Our local Abbott neighbors who show their ID, will receive a complimentary sandwich or salad.



Friday, March 23rd, 11:00am – 9:00pm SAVVY STUDENT DAY – All students showing their ID will receive a complimentary sandwich or salad.



Saturday, March 24th, 11:00am – 9:00pm MICHELLE’S PLACE – Finish the week off strong with 20% of the full days, being donated to Michelle’s Place. A local non-profit organization, that empowers women and their families impacted by breast cancer through education and support services.



Urbane Cafe would be delighted to have their local community members join them for one of these fun, worthwhile events. For more information about their opening events or questions about Urbane Cafe, please visit https://urbanecafe.com, contact Christi Christian at Christi@urbanecafe.com, or call (805) 701-0329.

Event Location:

Urbane Cafe

Temecula Promenade

40688 Winchester Rd

Temcula, CA 92591

(951) 296- 6251

About Urbane Cafe

Known for its fresh fire-baked focaccia breads, hand-carved meats and hearty salads, Urbane Cafe is a consistent favorite on Yelp, Google, TripAdvisor and other restaurant review websites. Popular with health-and-budget-conscious customers for 15 years, Urbane Cafe is a lunch and dinner destination for families and business people who want a fast, fresh, affordable meal. The lunch and dinner menu at each Urbane Cafe restaurant features fresh, healthy sandwiches and salads served in a warm, inviting setting. Catering and Take-Out are also popular. Though the restaurants span from Southern California to the Central Coast, owner Tom Holt retains a close, hands-on role in every aspect of the business, ensuring that standards of quality are consistent throughout the chain.

Urbane Cafe History

It all started in 2003 when owner Tom Holt realized there was a missing niche in the Ventura restaurant scene. He wanted a great sandwich and salad – something different, while still being dedicated to delicious food. He understood that every great sandwich starts with the freshest of bread, so he designed the cafe around a hearth oven. Working with his friend Pete, they came up with a bread recipe that was soft, delicious and baked fresh, right in front of your eyes. It didn’t stop there! He created a menu centered around locally sourced ingredients, juicy-roasted meats, and crafted sauces to give each creation its own unique flavor. Urbane Cafe loves being the place where friends, family and communities gather to celebrate and make memories over great food. Our passion is to have our guests walk out happy every time and keep them coming back for more.

