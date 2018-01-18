Urbane Cafe’s Latest Grand Opening Includes Charitable Giving

Today’s fast casual restaurants need more than just great food to succeed. Urbane Cafe’s latest Grand Opening is a perfect example.

Santa Maria, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Voted for having “Best Sandwich” by the Ventura County Reporter, Urbane Cafe is opening its newest cafe in Enos Ranch Business Center located at 655 E. Betteravia Road in Santa Maria, CA on Monday, January 22 at 11:00 am. The Santa Maria location will become the 14th family-owned cafe in Southern California and the second cafe in California’s Central Coast. To celebrate its opening, Urbane Cafe will host a week of special giveaways, fundraisers, and complimentary meals starting Friday, Jan. 19 at 11:30am.

Before it officially opens its doors, Urbane Cafe plans to match funds donated by patrons supporting the following local charities during three Pre-Grand Opening Fundraisers: Delta High School, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley, and the Special Olympics in Northern Santa Barbara County.

Tom Holt, the owner and founder of Urbane Cafe, stated, “Giving back to our local communities and being socially responsible is a major, foundational pillar that has supported our Urbane Cafe brand from the very first opening of Urbane Cafe 15 years ago. It is important for our staff to connect with our guests and to care about our community in the very same way we care about the preparation of our hearty, fresh, focaccia sandwiches and generous, healthy salads.”

All three pre-events will lead up to the official grand opening on Monday, January 22, where the first 50 guests will receive a special giveaway. On Tuesday, January 23, Urbane Cafe will provide complimentary meals for all our hard-working police officers and firefighters in uniform. On Wednesday, January 24, Urbane Cafe will share the love with local teachers in our community by providing complimentary meals and a special gift. Continuing the week, on Thursday, Jan. 25, local neighbors will receive a warm Urbane Cafe treat. Then, to end the week of celebration, all students will receive a complimentary sandwich or salad. So, come join the celebrations!

Schedule of events:

Friday, January 19th, 11:30am – 1:30pm

PRE-GRAND OPENING – DELTA HIGH SCHOOL FUNDRAISER. Please join us in support of our local high school.

Saturday, January 20th, 11:30am – 1:30pm

PRE-GRAND OPENING – BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF SANTA MARIA VALLEY FUNDRAISER. The Boys & Girls Clubs provide vital services to lower-income youth to help them thrive in school.

Saturday, January 20th, 5:00pm – 7:00pm

PRE-GRAND OPENING – SPECIAL OLYMPICS NORTHERN SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FUNDRAISER. Visit Urbane Cafe to help “enrich the lives of more than 500 athletes with intellectual disabilities and their communities through sports, education, and athlete health.”

Monday, January 22nd, 11:00am – 9:00pm

URBANE CAFE’S OFFICIAL GRAND OPENING – Special giveaways will be awarded to our first 50 guests through the door.

Tuesday, January 23rd, 11:00am – 9:00pm

SERVICE GIVE BACK DAY – As a way to thank our local civil service personnel, all of our well-deserving, hard-working Police and Fire personnel in uniform will dine free. No uniform? Just present your ID to receive a free meal.

Wednesday, January 24th, 11:00am – 9:00pm

TEACHER APPRECIATION DAY – All teachers showing their ID will receive a complimentary sandwich or salad, AND a special gift.

Thursday, January 25th, 11:00am – 9:00pm

LOVE OUR NEIGHBORS DAY – Local Urbane Cafe neighbors lucky enough to have been awarded a golden ticket will receive a warm, neighborly Urbane-style treat. Guests must present their golden ticket to redeem their reward.

Friday, January 26th, 11:00am – 9:00pm

SAVVY STUDENT DAY – All students showing their ID will receive a complimentary sandwich or salad.

Urbane Cafe would be delighted to have their local community members join them for one of these fun, worthwhile events. For more information about their opening events or questions about Urbane Cafe, please visit https://urbanecafe.com, contact Christi Christian at Christi@urbanecafe.com, or call (805) 701-0329.

Event Location:

Urbane Cafe

Enos Ranch Business Center

655 E. Betteravia Rd.

Santa Maria, CA 93454

(805) 330-2230

Social:

Facebook Event: http://bit.ly/UrbaneCafeSantaMaria

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UrbaneCafeSantaMaria/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/UrbaneCafe

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/UrbaneCafe/

About Urbane Cafe



Known for its fresh fire-baked focaccia breads, hand-carved meats and hearty salads, Urbane Cafe is a consistent favorite on Yelp, Google, TripAdvisor and other restaurant review websites. Popular with health-and-budget-conscious customers for 14 years, Urbane Cafe is a lunch and dinner destination for families and business people who want a fast, fresh, affordable meal. The lunch and dinner menu at each Urbane Cafe restaurant features fresh, healthy sandwiches and salads served in a warm, inviting setting. Catering and Take-Out are also popular. Though the restaurants span from Southern California to the Central Coast, owner Tom Holt retains a close, hands-on role in every aspect of the business, ensuring that standards of quality are consistent throughout the chain.

Urbane Cafe History

It all started in 2003 when owner Tom Holt realized there was a missing niche in the Ventura restaurant scene. He wanted a great sandwich and salad – something different, while still being dedicated to delicious tasting food. He understood that every great sandwich starts with the freshest of bread, so he designed the cafe around a hearth oven. Working with his friend Pete, they came up with a bread recipe that was soft, delicious and baked fresh, right in front of your eyes. It didn’t stop there though, he created a menu centered around locally sourced ingredients, juicy-roasted meats, and crafted sauces to give each creation its own unique flavor. Urbane Cafe loves being the place where friends, family and communities gather to celebrate and make memories over delicious food. Our passion is to have our guests walk out happy every time and keep them coming back for more.

Contact:

Christi Christian

Urbane Cafe

805-701-0329

christi@urbanecafe.com