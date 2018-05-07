Urban Deli has reopened in new location on Light Street

Urban Deli, the sandwich shop known for its spicy turkey panini, reopened Saturday in its new location four blocks from its smaller original spot on Light Street.

“It’s been just an incredible weekend,” said owner Laura McCormack. “We are so thrilled that our customers have supported us.”

The eatery closed four months ago to move from its original 700-square-feet location to a renovated 1,100-square-foot space at 1448 Light St., which had been a Chinese takeout spot, McCormack said.

“It was a lot of work. It’s a bigger space. It allows us to extend our catering. We now have an area specifically for catering. It’s wonderful,” she said.

In addition to the expanded catering ability, the business will continue to provide its buzz-worthy sandwiches, including the popular “The Smoking Sobo”: over-roasted turkey; habanero jack cheese; Mesclun of greens, tomato, red onion; spicy mayo on an artisan Ciabatta roll, finished on a panini press.

McCormack estimated that about 500 customers visited the new location this weekend.

“Hundreds of people came in. If they weren’t old customers, they were coming in to get a menu and check it out,” she said. “We’re happy that we moved to this part of town.”

