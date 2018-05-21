Uptown Chinese restaurant gets a makeover, plus other restaurant openings

Paul Tsang’s father told him that he wasn’t allowed to expand Hon Kee Restaurant until after the father had died.

“He told us, ‘After I pass away, you can do whatever you want with your brother,’” Tsang said. “Now he’s been gone for five years, and we’re finally updating (the restaurant) after planning a long time.”

The updated restaurant, renamed Hon Kee BBQ & Seafood, is bigger, brighter and has more amenities than the original Hon Kee Restaurant, which opened in 1981. Tsang and his brother, Terry, have taken over the entire building, including the original space. Half of it has been completed and is open for service. The other half is still under construction; Tsang said he hopes to open it at the end of the year.

The menu is bigger, too, mostly because the updated space now has live seafood with lobster and scallops from Boston and live crab, oysters, baby clams and Dungeness crab from the West Coast. In addition to lamb, chicken and roast duck dishes, Tsang said, the restaurant will also make noodles in-house, including a new spinach noodle.

Once the rest of the restaurant is finished, expect dim sum service, since the second half will also feature another kitchen.

“I don’t want the cooks to fight in the kitchen,” Tsang joked.

The inside of the restaurant has had a dramatic makeover. Chandeliers light up the room, with tables covered in white cloths, marble tile floors and some TVs. There are now two sets of modern bathrooms — the original restaurant only had one stall for each gender. Once the rest of the restaurant is finished, Tsang said they expect to host weddings and parties.

“Right now, I have the barbecue going chop, chop, chop. When there’s a party or a wedding in the corner and I’m over here chopping the duck in the corner, that doesn’t look so good, and it makes a lot of noise,” Tsang said.

Tsang said customers who were familiar with the original iteration have enjoyed the updates and menu.

“This was my dream,” he said. “I’ve been thinking about (remodeling) for a long time, and finally we have done it. Hopefully, we’ll finish by the end of the year.”

1064 W. Argyle St., 773-878-6650, honkeebbq.com

OTHER OPENINGS:

PORTAGE PARK — The Frunchroom is a neighborhood cafe serving breakfast and lunch favorites like chicken parm with taleggio, made with salsa verde, roasted tomato and pickled peppers, and shareables like grilled asparagus and strawberries with mint, gorgonzola, charred scallion and balsamic vinegar. 4042 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-853-2160, frunchroomchicago.com

THE LOOP — 65 Poke is serving sushi burritos, sushi and poke bowls in a casual setting. If you’re not feeling fish, the restaurant will also have chicken, tofu and boiled shrimp options. 174 N. Franklin St., 872-529-3503

SCHAUMBURG — Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza is opening its 12th Chicagoland location, serving customizable personal pizzas. It also has gluten-free dough, vegan cheese, animal rennet-free dairy and tree nut-free pesto. 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, 847-960-3541. blazepizza.com

GURNEE — Barnwood will be serving seasonal dishes made with locally sourced ingredients at Great Wolf Lodge, an indoor waterpark resort. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and will have small shareable plates and cocktails. It is scheduled to open in late June. 1700 Nations Drive, 844-482-9653, greatwolf.com/illinois/dining-shopping/dining/barnwood

CLOSINGS:

LAKEVIEW — Mizrahi on Clark has closed, according to its website, but the Highland Park location will remain open and will still take catering orders for the city. 3037 N. Clark St.

LAKEVIEW — Sushi Mura has temporarily closed while a new mixed-use development is being constructed. The restaurant is expected to open again in fall 2019, according to a Facebook post. 3647 N. Southport Ave.

ANDERSONVILLE — Max’s Place is closing because the owner is retiring, according to the Uptown Update. 4621 N. Clark St.

