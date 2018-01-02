Upscale taco restaurant De Cero has closed after nearly 14 years

De Cero (816 W. Randolph St.), a reliable destination for upscale tacos and from-scratch Mexican cuisine in Fulton Market, quietly closed last weekend.

“After nearly 14 years in business, de cero Hellotacos! served its last meal on December 30,” owner Angela Lee said in a release. “It comes with great sadness that we came to this decision.

“We are beyond grateful to our employees, some who have worked for us since day one, some who are recent hires and to all those who have moved through these doors … we thank our vendors, friends and our guests who have made the experience of de cero Hellotacos! unforgettable.”

Reached by phone, Lee said, “This new (business) climate is not one in which De Cero could prosper. Knowing when to say when was my deciding factor.”

