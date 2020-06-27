Dave Ress
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

In upper York County, a rural area is turning into a development hot spot

June 27, 2020
From www.dailypress.com
By
Dave Ress

For developers, the open land is an opportunity. For some critics, it's home.