Upper West Side Balloon Store, Celebrates 50% indoor dining with free balloon party for Amsterdam Avenue businesses, March 19, 20 & 21st

( RestaurantNews.com ) NYC business owner Gene Nifenecker of Balloon Kings is excited to share over 500 ft of “balloon happiness” along Amsterdam Avenue this weekend to welcome customers back to the neighborhood for 50% indoor dining. Local UWS businesses (along Amsterdam Avenue between 81st and 79th streets) will receive a temporary Upper West Side Balloon Store, Celebrates 50% indoor dining with free balloon party for Amsterdam Avenue businesses, March 19, 20 & 21stfacelift next weekend. Hundreds of balloons will adorn over 20 storefronts across two blocks to welcome customers and boost neighborhood morale.

“A lot of neighborhoods have been hit hard with store closings and indoor dining being limited over the past year, said Nifenecker, foot traffic has decreased and the lively neighborhood we once had is no more. Daylight Savings Time brings longer days and hopefully coupled with increased dining capacity, our neighbors will come out to show some support to our block this weekend. I just wanted to do my part to bring a little balloon happiness to my friends and neighbors.”

In anticipation of the indoor dining increase, the small 6 person staff of Balloon Kings, will be tying balloons accompanied by an invitation for locals to dine in this weekend in support of #BKOpensAmsterdam, lining the front stoops of residences along 79, 80 & 81 streets on Thursday. The team will then construct the balloon artwork in store and begin installing above storefront displays on Friday morning. in an effort to uplift community spirit and to show that although challenged by Covid-19, UWS businesses are still here and not only surviving, but thriving. Balloon Kings will continue to show support and continue the fun all weekend in their store, located at 207 West 80th street, NYC, by offering free balloons to kids (and kids at heart).

Balloon Kings® is a full-service store providing balloon decor for all special events and occasions. For over 10 years, Balloon Kings has pushed the boundaries of balloon artistry while maintaining the highest level of customer service throughout New York City, New Jersey, Westchester and Long Island. In our Kingdom, you can order just 1 balloon or 1,000,001 balloons. We follow covid-19 protocols while offering only the finest quality products made in the USA. Our talented staff is available to help you design custom arrangements that will ensure your event is one to be remembered.

For more information, please visit www.balloon-kings.com . Balloon Kings is also be found on Facebook and Instagram .

Contacts:

Lamont Mundell

Special Events Coordinator

lamont@balloon-kings.com

Gene Nifenecker

Owner

Gene@balloon-kings.com

Asia Castro

Manager

Asia@balloon-kings.com

646-669-8361

The post Upper West Side Balloon Store, Celebrates 50% indoor dining with free balloon party for Amsterdam Avenue businesses, March 19, 20 & 21st first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.