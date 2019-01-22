Upper Mount Bethel's M&M Vineyards hosting Indian dinner

Enjoy fine wine and exotic Indian food, 5-8 p.m. Feb. 8 at M&M Vineyards in Upper Mount Bethel Township.

The all-you-can-eat buffet includes lamb bhuna (cubes of lamb cooked in curry, flavored with home-roasted ground spices), dal tadka (yellow split peas slow-cooked in herbs and spices), alu masala (blend of mashed potatoes and onions, cooked with cumin, coriander, turmeric and cashews) and tulsi sham savera (spinach and cottage cheese dumplings glazed with mild tomato tangy sauce). All dishes are served with basmati rice and naan.

Tickets, $26.99, include a glass of wine. Additional Indian dinners will be held March 10 ($19.99) and April 12 ($26.99).

M&M Vineyards, which opened in 2017, is at 18 Shepherds Hill Drive. Reservations: 845-548-3260.

