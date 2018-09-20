Upper Milford's Trapp Door hosting five-course Evil Twin beer dinner

Enjoy a five-course dinner, paired with beers from Evil Twin Brewing, 6 p.m. Tuesday at The Trapp Door Gastropub in Upper Milford Township.

The menu includes duck prosciutto with petite kale, blackberry ricotta and quinoa crisp, with Old Fashioned Lemonade IPA; squash confit with hemp seed pipian, smoked butter and date, with Everyday, Once a Day, Give Yourself an IPA; fall mushroom tartine with caramelized celeriac, foie gras, pomegranate and puffed amaranth, with Sanguinem Aurantiaco; torchon of lamb with cranberry bean, fig, pistachio and lamb bacon, with Imperial Biscotti Break; and apple financier with brown butter, marcona almond and bourbon cider ice cream, with Hot Toddy-ish.

The cost is $75. The Trapp Door is at 4226 Chestnut St. Reservations: 610-965-5225.

