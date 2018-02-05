Updated: Dilly dilly! How to get free Bud Light on Thursday, courtesy of Lane Johnson

No one took offensive lineman Lane Johnson seriously in August when he joked about buying beer for “everyone” if the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

“I've got a lot to prove to this city,” Johnson said. “I think if we have a few big years and make the playoffs, if we win a Super Bowl, I'm giving out beer to everybody.”

Then the Eagles shocked everyone by playing like a team of destiny and winning their first Super Bowl in team history.

Bud Light stepped forward to help Johnson out. It said it would hand out free Bud Light at 25 bars and taverns along the parade route in Philadelphia.

“On the day of the parade, we invite all fans 21+ to join us in raising the Kingdom’s favorite light lager in celebration of the big win,” the beer maker said in a statement. “Look for Bud Light reps at multiple taverns along the parade route where we will buy fans one Bud Light.

“Congrats, Philadelphia! And please enjoy responsibly! Philly Philly!”

The celebration parade will start 11 a.m. Thursday. It will begin at Broad and Pattison and head north to the Philadelphia Art Museum. More details will be released Tuesday morning.

