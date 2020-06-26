Tom Shortell / The Morning Call
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

UPDATE: 92-year-old woman killed in Walnutport crash identified

June 26, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
Tom Shortell / The Morning Call

A pedestrian was killed on Main Street the morning of Friday, July 26, 2020.