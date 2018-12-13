Upcoming Allentown restaurant, Empanada City, will offer more than 20 empanada varieties

A popular dish in Hispanic cultures is taking center stage at an upcoming restaurant in downtown Allentown.

Empanada City, offering more than 20 kinds of empanadas, is expected to open by early January at 44 N. Eighth St., according to David Vargas, who will operate the eatery with his fiance, Evelyn Martinez.

The fried doughy pastries will feature a wide variety of fillings, including Buffalo chicken, cheeseburger, crab, pepperoni, pork, salami, shrimp and vegetable, Vargas said.

Most of the empanadas will be priced between $1 and $2.50.

“Allentown already has a lot of Spanish restaurants, so we wanted to offer something different than the traditional rice, beans and so forth,” Martinez said.

Empanada City also will serve other Latin American specialties such as cachapas, which Martinez describes as “sweet corn patties, similar to pancakes, wrapped around your choice of meat with cheese, lettuce and tomato,” and yaroas, which Vargas describes as “fries or mashed sweet plantains, topped with your choice of meat, melted cheese and sauce.”

Other menu highlights will include burgers, cheesesteaks, chicken wings, fried sweet potatotes, Dominican-style hot dogs (topped with additional meat, lettuce, tomato, corn and more), rotating soups, homemade desserts such as flan and tres leches cake and natural fruit juices and smoothies such as orange juice, lemonade and strawberry mango smoothies.

“There also will be a fruit bar, where customers will be able to make their own fruit salad,” Vargas said.

Customers will be able to take their food to go or enjoy it in the restaurant’s dining room, which the Allentown couple is overhauling with new wall paint, lighting and other cosmetic touches.

The Eighth Street building previously housed other restaurants, including Don Miguel Restaurant, Cacique Restaurant, Amarilis Restaurant and, most recently, Bee Lee Sushi 2, which closed a few weeks ago after three months of business.

