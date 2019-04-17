Unpack the Many Flavors of Asia with Pei Wei’s New Bento Boxes

Leading fresh, Asian fast-casual brand introduces build-your-own Bento Box April 17

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Hello Bento. Hello Options. Longing for more variety? Don’t settle. Indulge in the variety you crave at a price you’ll love with Pei Wei’s new customizable Bento Box for just $9.99*.

Beginning April 17, the leading fresh, Asian fast-causal brand will be offering handcrafted variety with customizable Bento Boxes perfect for a fresh and delicious meal.

“We couldn’t be more excited to offer customizable Bento Boxes to guests that are as visually stimulating as they are delicious,” said Chef J. Sullivan, Pei Wei’s Director of Culinary Innovation. “We’ve brought Japanese tradition to the fast-casual space with Pan-Asian options and even cauliflower rice. The idea behind the Bento Box was that we wanted to highlight a variety of dishes that Pei Wei guests love and allow them to tailor their box to fit their own personal taste and preference.”

Pei Wei’s new Bento Boxes feature five compartments each containing the perfect portion of foods that complement each other, creating a convenient and well-rounded meal. You can even substitute your brown or white rice for Pei Wei’s new fresh house-made cauliflower rice at no additional charge. Customize your Bento Box by following these five easy steps:

Step One

Choose Your Entrée – Your choice of rice bowl with chicken or vegetables and tofu. Upgrade to steak or shrimp for 79 cents.

Step Two

Choose Your Rice** – White, brown, or cauliflower rice.

Step Three

Choose Your Sushi*** – Spicy Tuna, Mango California, Teriyaki Crunch or Wasabi Crunch.

Step Four

Choose Your Appetizer – (1) Crab Wonton or (3) Mini Chicken Potstickers.

Step Five

Choose Your Greens – Miso Side Salad or Edamame.

That’s over 400 different combinations to choose from in order to create a Bento Box that is perfect for you.

“Not only are these Bento Boxes distinctly Asian, they also give our guests sophisticated variety with personalized interchangeable options, all at an incredible value,” said Senior Brand Manager Cassie Cooper. “The quality, variety, value and presentation of these Bento Boxes set us apart.”

*10.99 in Calif., Utah, Minn., Ark., Md., Va., Mo. and Pa.

**When fried rice is ordered as an entrée, orange slices are served in lieu of brown, white or cauliflower rice choice.

***These items are cooked to order and may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

About Pei Wei Asian Kitchen

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is transforming the industry through its groundbreaking Clean Label initiative, The Wei Forward , which emphasizes wholesome, fresh foods and menu transparency. To support its belief that consumers have the right to know what’s in their food, the brand petitioned the FDA to require restaurant chains to disclose their menu ingredients. Founded in 2000, Pei Wei is the leading fresh Asian, fast-casual restaurant brand, where bold, Asian flavors couple sit-down quality with takeout convenience. Menu offerings include wok classics featuring rice, noodle and salad bowls along with fresh house made cauliflower rice, bento boxes, lighter options such as lettuce wraps and sushi. Dishes are easily customized for a variety of palates and diets, including gluten-friendly and vegetarian. Pei Wei owns and operates restaurants in 20 states. For more information, visit peiwei.com, or follow Pei Wei on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and Tiger on Twitter. For more information, visit peiwei.com.

