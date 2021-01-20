Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

University of Illinois tuition hike, delayed because of COVID-19, will kick in next year, as trustees consider room and board cost increase

January 20, 2021 | 6:00am
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Elyssa Cherney
Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune

U. of I. has projected COVID-19-related losses in the hundreds of millions of dollars.