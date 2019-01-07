Universal Studio closes French-themed eatery Hollywood Hills Boulangerie

Universal Studios Florida has closed its French-themed bistro on its main strip called Hollywood Hills Boulangerie.

The fast-casual restaurant inside the Universal Orlando theme park has closed, the company confirmed Monday morning on Twitter.

The restaurant was on Plaza of the Stars, just past the park’s main gate.

“Beverly Hills Boulangerie has permanently closed,” the tweet said in response to a question about the restaurant from another Twitter user. “We are working on an exciting, new dining concept for Universal Studios Florida. More details will be revealed in the months ahead!”

Boulangerie, which is French for bakery, served up sandwiches on croissants and rolls, as well as cakes and pastries. It was never much of a true French restaurant outside of the croissants but did serve up hearty sandwiches with a side of potato salad for under $10.

The company has not released a timeline for the new restaurant, although other social media users have noted that Universal has placed construction walls around the location.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

