Universal: Aventura rooftop lounge has a name — Bar 17 Bistro

Universal Orlando has released more details about the rooftop bar that will be atop its new Aventura Hotel, including the establishment’s name. Visitors will be able to look down upon the city from … Bar 17 Bistro.

Universal touts the 17th-floor bar as having views of Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay water park and well as the downtown Orlando skyline.

Hotel guests and other bar-goers will access Bar 17 Bistro via a dedicated elevator that will carry passengers directly to the roof. Universal says the rooftop establishment’s look will have the “same contemporary design and style used throughout the hotel.” A rendering of the bar shows an open-air space with windows that go all the way to the floor. In the background is Krakatau, the centerpiece volcano of Universal’s water park that opened a year ago.

Universal says Bar 17 Bistro will offer small-plate options and some cocktails that pair with international flavors on the menu. It will operate in late afternoons and evenings.

Aventura Hotel, scheduled to open in August, is visible from Interstate 4 and adjacent to Universal’s Sapphire Falls Resort. It will be Universal Orlando’s sixth on-property hotel. Its 600 units will bring the company’s room total to 6,200.

