United Franchise Group Names Jim Butler To Head Newly Formed Food Division

Assumes Role of President of Jon Smith Subs and Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

West Palm Beach, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Ray Titus, CEO of United Franchise Group (UFG) announced today that Jim Butler, who has been in the franchising industry for nearly 30 years, will be Division Leader of UFG’s newly created Food Division scheduled to begin in 2019. Butler will assume the role of president for Jon Smith Subs and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill.

“Jim has been in the franchising industry for three decades, and worked his way up from a marketing representative to a regional vice president of Signarama representing Arizona and California,” said Titus. “He has served with distinction as our as director of sales, and is excited to grow the Jon Smith Subs and The Great Greek businesses into nationally and internationally known brands.”

According to Titus, the newly named Food Division Leader will be attending the UFG World Expo later this month and franchisees will have an opportunity to hear his vision for the food sector. “Our fast-food and quick service restaurants have tremendous potential for growth and we want them to be as successful and as valuable as possible,” said Butler. “It is my goal is to reach out to our franchisees, establish relationships, and in the process help them grow into nationally and internationally known brands.”

Jon Smith Subs is known for its marinated sirloin steak subs and numerous made-to-order subs among the top 200 food and restaurant franchises by Entrepreneur. The franchise has locations in Florida, Connecticut, Ohio, Nevada, Texas, and Virginia with Master License Partner agreements in the United Kingdom, Portugal, South Africa and Columbia.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is an award-winning restaurant franchise that began in 2011. It is a fast-growing restaurant chain that features healthy choices from classic Greek salads, Gyros and Greek rice bowls, to appetizers, entrees, desserts, and kids’ meals.

About Jon Smith Subs

The first Jon Smith Subs shop opened in 1988 in Palm Beach County, FL with a commitment to serving the absolute highest-quality overstuffed, marinated grilled sirloin steak and real chicken breast subs. Jon Smith Subs has locations in South and Central Florida as well as Ohio, Nevada, Texas, and California—soon in Australia. Jon Smith Subs specializes in freshness, preparing all the ingredients for every sub on-site daily. Its sirloin steak and chicken breast subs are trimmed, sliced, seasoned, marinated, and grilled to order, various catering options are available, and its Plenti-Full Sub platters come as individually wrapped four-inch and six-inch subs.

About The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is a fast-casual restaurant franchise concept featuring authentic Greek recipes, made to order, with only the highest quality ingredients, fresh products and outstanding hospitality. The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill was a Gold medal winner of the “Best New Restaurant” and “Best Family Friendly Restaurant” awards, and has also been recognized with awards for “Best Mediterranean and Best Power Lunch.” The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is part of the United Franchise Group family of brands, a global leader for entrepreneurs and home to some of the world’s most successful franchise brands.

About United Franchise Group

Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to a variety of internationally recognized brands including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Experimac, Jon Smith Subs, Venture X, SuperGreen Solutions, Transworld Business Advisors, Accurate Franchising, and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. With more than three decades in the franchising industry, and 1,600 franchisees in 80 countries throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

