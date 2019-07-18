United Franchise Group Names Bob Andersen to Director of Sales for Its Food Division

Andersen will oversee sales for Jon Smith Subs and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

West Palm Beach, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Jim Butler, President of the food division at United Franchise Group (UFG) has named restaurant industry leader, Bob Andersen to its Director of Sales position. Andersen held a regional sales role with the company earlier in his career and has hit the ground running upon his return as he supports the company’s two food brands – Jon Smith Subs and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill.

“Bob brings with him much success in achieving remarkable results in operational performance, brand experience, franchising and sales growth, and is already a valued member of our team” said Butler. “We look forward to having Bob help us grow the Jon Smith Subs and The Great Greek businesses into nationally and internationally recognized brands.”

Highly regarded as a restaurant industry leader, Andersen has a successful track record in growing emerging restaurant brands and leading teams in the quick service, fast causal and full-service restaurant industries.

“I feel so fortunate to be able to return to United Franchise Group,” said Andersen. “Not a day went by that I didn’t draw on the leadership, development skills and lessons that I learned from UFG’s Founder and CEO, Ray Titus. I’m looking forward to working with leaders in franchising once again and growing the food division.”

Prior to his appointment at United Franchise Group, Andersen served as the CEO of Jimboy’s Tacos, where he led the team in a reorganization, rebranding and relaunch of the brands franchise program. His team achieved unprecedented results by enhancing the brand’s customer experience, year over year store sales and systemwide sales growth.

As the Founder & CEO of Jackhammer Franchise Development, Andersen became an outsourced franchise development department for emerging restaurant and franchise companies. He also served as President for the Dallas-based franchiser, Mooyah Burgers & Fries, an emerging fast casual restaurant concept. While there, he led the initial launch, start-up and rollout of the restaurant chain. For five years, he served as the Managing Director and Director of Franchise Development at Canadian based Boston Pizza Restaurants. He led their US franchise development team to record-breaking results and a pipeline of nearly 100 restaurants in development was created to fuel future expansion.

Jon Smiths Subs currently has 26 locations with another 35 locations in various stages of development. The Great Greek currently has 8 locations with another 80 locations in various stages of development.

About Jon Smith Subs

The first Jon Smith Subs shop opened in 1988 in Palm Beach County, FL with a commitment to serving the absolute highest-quality overstuffed, marinated grilled sirloin steak and real chicken breast subs. Jon Smith Subs has locations in South and Central Florida as well as Nevada, California, Australia and Panama. Jon Smith Subs specializes in freshness, preparing all the ingredients for every sub on-site daily. Its sirloin steak and chicken breast subs are trimmed, sliced, seasoned, marinated, and grilled to order, various catering options are available, and its Plenti-Full Sub platters come as individually wrapped four-inch and six-inch subs.

About The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is a fast-casual restaurant franchise concept featuring authentic Greek recipes, made to order, with only the highest quality ingredients, fresh products and outstanding hospitality. The original Great Greek locations were in Las Vegas, but the concept is now being franchised by The United Franchise Group and is quickly expanding across the U.S. and abroad. For franchise and area developer opportunities relating to The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, call 561-567-0258 or visit www.thegreatgreekgrillfranchise.com.

About United Franchise Group

Led by Founder and CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to a variety of affiliated companies and brands, including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Experimax, Jon Smith Subs, Venture X, SuperGreen Solutions, Transworld Business Advisors, Accurate Franchising, Network Lead Exchange, and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. With more than three decades in the franchising industry, and 1,600 franchisees in 80 countries throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

