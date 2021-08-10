United Franchise Group Expands Food Division with Graze Craze Franchise Concept

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) United Franchise Group , the Global Leader for Entrepreneurs, is excited to announce the addition of an innovative new concept to its franchise portfolio. Graze Craze, a leader in graze-style charcuterie, has joined the affiliated family of brands. The Graze Craze franchise business model is now available for sale in the U.S. and Global franchise markets via Graze Craze Franchising, LLC.

Since launching her test kitchen in 2018, Graze Craze founder Kerry Sylvester, created a brand that delivers the highest quality of food ingredients presented with an elevated level of service termed by Graze Craze as “Concierge Customer Service.”

“We look forward to expanding our food division portfolio with the addition of Graze Craze,” said Ray Titus, CEO of UFG and Graze Craze Franchising. “Kerry and her partner J.A. have built an amazing brand that has proven to be sustainable during the most unprecedented times and in a post-covid world has hit the franchise market with tremendous interest across the U.S. and abroad. We have no doubt that with the backing of UFG, Graze Craze will become a worldwide brand in the years to come.”

With many successful corporate locations already in operation, Graze Craze created its own unique business concept centered around graze-style charcuterie. The brand has earned a reputation for its artful displays of craft meats and cheeses, combined with farm fresh produce and its own house made sauces, dips, jams and pickles. High quality ingredients are what this powerhouse of “no fuss fancy feasting” is known for.

“We are extremely happy to join the United Franchise Group family of brands and we are grateful for the success of Graze Craze,” said Kerry Sylvester, Co-Founder of Graze Craze, Inc., “We chose to work with United Franchise Group because they are simply the best there is. Ray Titus and all the executives at UFG were extremely attentive. It could not be a better match and we are looking forward to building the brand all over the world and helping countless franchisees find success through this amazing business.”

The process of Graze Craze franchise registration has begun, and we expect to place contracts and start the buildouts on franchise locations as soon as late Summer 2021. Graze Craze is currently seeking to partner with passionate entrepreneurs to become single or multi-unit franchisees. The initial investment of a Graze Craze franchise ranges from $124,884 – $212,234. For additional information, visit GrazeCrazeFranchise.com .

About Graze Craze, Inc.

Graze Craze is a leader when it comes to national charcuterie businesses. Our highly effective business model maximizes profit and opportunities for growth. Led by United Franchise Group (UFG) experts, our franchisees enjoy perks that other grazing board business owners don’t.

About United Franchise Group

Led by Founder and CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to an affiliated family of brands, including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Experimax, Jon Smith Subs, Transworld Business Advisors, Accurate Franchising, Venture X, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, Network Lead Exchange, Resource Operations International (ROI) and Graze Craze. With over three decades in the franchising industry and more than 1,600 franchisees throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

This advertisement is not an offering. An offering can only be made by prospects.

In California: These franchises have been registered under franchise investment law of the State of California. Such registration does not constitute approval, recommendation or endorsement by the Commissioner of Business Oversight nor a finding by the Commissioner that the information provided herein is true, complete and not misleading.

In New York: This advertisement is not an offering. An offering can only be made by prospectus filed first with the Department of Law of the State of New York. Such filing does not constitute approval by the Department of Law.

This offering is made by prospectus only.

The post United Franchise Group Expands Food Division with Graze Craze Franchise Concept first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.