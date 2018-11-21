United Center ups dining game with more Chicago standouts, plus other restaurant news

If the United Center’s new food lineup is any indication, say goodbye to food halls and hello to stadium dining.

The home of the Chicago Blackhawks and Chicago Bulls this December is adding outlets of Avondale’s Honey Butter Fried Chicken, Bucktown’s Mindy’s Hot Chocolate and deep-dish pizza chain Giordano’s, plus cocktails from buzzy Wicker Park newcomers Neon Wilderness and Ina Mae Tavern.

“We are thrilled to partner with two talented and creative female chefs in Christine (Cikowski of HBFC) and Mindy (Segal), and the legendary Giordano’s Pizza brand to expand our food and beverage offerings here at the United Center,” said Kevin O’Brien, United Center director of food and beverage in a press release. “These additions are a great next step as we continually look to shape and enhance the experiences for our guests.”

Look out for familiar drinks and dishes, as well as arena-specific items, like Honey Butter’s loaded waffle fries. The participating bars are part of Chicago Pours, which is only available on the stadium’s Lexus Club level.

The new restaurants join the ranks of other Chicago standout names: Big Star, Leghorn Chicken, Lillie’s Q, Sportsman’s Club, Moneygun, Longman & Eagle and more. This past year, the United Center opened counter-service Mad West as well as sit-down restaurant Queenie’s Supper Club.

1901 W. Madison St., 312-455-4500, unitedcenter.com/venue/dining

Other openings

KILDEER — Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza opened its third Chicago location, serving up a coal fired menu with items like pizzas, chicken wings, meatballs, pork ribs and more. The restaurant will also serve beer, wine and cocktails. 20413 N. Rand Road, Suite 108, Kildeer, 847-550-3024, acfp.com

STREETERVILLE — Wow Bao opened its seventh location offering dumplings, baos and other Asian-inspired fare. 46 E. Chicago Ave., wowbao.com

Closings

HUMBOLDT PARK — Antojos & Shakes is closing, according to its Facebook page. 2627 W. Division St.

LINCOLN PARK — One Four One Five Restaurant has closed, according to Yelp and LTHForum. 1415 W. Fullerton Ave.

