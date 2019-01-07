United Airlines introduces cookbook for its airline food. Yes, really.

Turns out airline food doesn't have to come in a snack-sized bag and doesn't have to stay on the plane.

Now folks can recreate some business-class meals with the new United "Polaris" cookbook, The Daily Meal reports.

But this isn't the peanuts and pretzels served in coach - United Airlines shared an image of the cookbook featuring a recipe for "coconut soup with sambal oelek chicken" with the Free Press.

According to the United Airlines shop, its $29.99 cookbook features over 40 recipes from United's executive chefs and chefs from The Trotter Project - which works to provide education and mentorship to benefit young chefs in the culinary and hospitality fields.

On its website, United has said that it is "excited to be the official airline of The Trotter Project" and partners with the nonprofit to bring gourmet options for the United Polaris business class passengers and premium transcontinental service flyers, plus new dishes for those enjoying international economy dining.

"A portion of proceeds (for the cookbook) will be donated to The Trotter Project to continue its mission of inspiring the next generation of culinary professionals," a United spokesperson said in an email.

According to Travel + Leisure, other airlines have previously ventured into cookbooks: Southwest Airlines published "Feel the Spirit, Savor the Fare" in 2006 and Delta put out a book of recipes compiled by its flight attendants called, "First-Class Meals" back in 1987.

