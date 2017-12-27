Unique Football Shaped Charcoal Grills Ideal for Super Bowl Promotions

(RestaurantNews.com) Hot Sports Grills has a unique promotional item, perfect for promoting the Super Bowl in restaurants and bars. Its a football shaped charcoal grill that can be used for displays, sweepstakes, PR events and as serving and chafing dishes.

The grills are available for $32 each plus shipping and there is no minimum order. The grills can be customized on orders of 25 or more.

“College and pro playoffs throughout January lead up to the biggest sports day of the year, Super Bowl Sunday,” said Bernie DiMeo, founder and CEO of Hot Sports Grills. “These are perfect for raffles during the game and to help brighten up a buffet table, among other uses.”

About Hot Sports Grills & More

Hot Sports Grills & More was the brainchild of long time Chicago advertising executive Bernie DiMeo. The company was started in 2012 as Campus Grills, selling football shaped and football helmet shaped charcoal grills to colleges and universities with their logos.

The company expanded to include baseballs, golf balls, soccer balls and basketball shaped charcoal grills. From there Hot Sports Grills & More added beer/soda can shaped grills and beer/soda bottle shaped grills that double as a cooler. These have been especially popular with beverage companies including Stoli Vodka and Dr. Pepper.

For more information contact Bernie DiMeo at 773-647-1220 or email bernie@hotsportsgrills.com. Check out the Hot Sports Grills website to see other products at www.hotsportsgrills.com.