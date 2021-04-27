Unique Euro-Mediterranean Market and Eatery Coming to Legacy West

Yela Concepts’ newest brand, Darna, to debut authentic full-service and grab-and-go experiences this fall

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Darna Euro-Mediterranean Market is bringing an immersive, cross-cultural culinary journey like no other to Legacy West this fall.

A celebration of the shops, cafés, street vendors and bazaars that attract people of all ages and cultures to the shores of the Mediterranean, Darna – meaning “Our House” in Arabic – will immerse its guests in a land draped in history and culture. From Spanish meat boards, French pastries, and Italian and Turkish flatbreads to Greek Souvlaki, Moroccan Tagines and Lebanese Mezze, a culinary adventure as wide as the Mediterranean Sea awaits.

Once inside Darna’s doors, guests will be immediately transported to an authentic Mediterranean market. An explosion of colors, patterns, smells and sounds will blend together varied cultures and traditions, resulting in an experience so real, you might momentarily forget you’re still in North Texas.

Guests will be able to explore a curated collection of food and drinks in Darna’s Market or enjoy globally inspired food from the full-service Café. Those looking to dine inside or soak up the sun on Darna’s expansive patio may order from the Café while experiencing an enticing display of assorted cooking methods and flavors. Darna will also feature a Turkish coffee bar and a full-service alcohol bar offering everything from craft cocktails to select beer and wine.

For those on-the-go, Darna’s Market will offer high-quality products, including specialty olive oils, Moroccan spices, dried fruit, roasted nuts, European cheeses and meats, essential ingredients and more for curious cooks and seasoned chefs alike. Step over to the Deli for an array of ready-to-eat offerings, as well as quick-service mezza, salad and sandwich stations.

“Yela Concepts Founder Yaser Khalaf has been a revolutionary force in the restaurant industry for more than a quarter-century,” said Yela Concepts President & CEO Pat Garza. “To Yaser, food is more than what you taste; it’s an immersive experience defined by texture, aroma and visual art. And that’s exactly what guests can expect at Darna. Inspired by Yaser’s heritage and years of research, Darna is a one-of-kind concept that will deliver a fun, authentic, approachable experience unlike any other in North Texas. We can’t wait to open Darna this fall. Welcome to Our House!”

Darna will feature an authentic ambiance inspired by timeless Middle Eastern elements with nuances of modern chic, North African and coastal Mediterranean interiors. Darna’s industry-leading design and architectural partners will create a world-class space that is sure to take guests on a Mediterranean journey like no other.

The 6,200-square-foot market and eatery will be located at 7700 Windrose Ave., Ste. G-170, in Plano’s Legacy West. In preparation for its debut, Darna will be hiring up to 75 enthusiastic individuals to join its team in the weeks ahead. For more information, visit Darnamarket.com .

