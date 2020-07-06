Jeffrey F. Bill
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Union Bridge Mayor Perry Jones becomes first Maryland Municipal League president from Carroll County in 2 decades

July 6, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Jeffrey F. Bill

On June 30, Union Bridge Mayor started his term as the president of the Maryland Municipal League.