Unemployment woes a mounting strain on Trump in Florida as GOP looks ahead to election

June 12, 2020From www.sun-sentinel.com
John Raoux
Worker frustration over a flawed unemployment system is a problem for Florida Republicans as they try to secure their state again for President Donald Trump. Trump's path to winning reelection is exceedingly narrow without Florida’s 29 electoral votes. The broken unemployment insurance system raises the prospect that thousands of out-of-work Floridians will bring their anger to the voting booth in a state where races are decided by the slimmest of margins.