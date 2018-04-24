The Most Under-the-Radar Food Towns in America

When one thinks of the best food cities in the United States, a few obvious places come to mind. There’s New York City, with its famous pizza and bagels. Los Angeles comes to mind, for its fresh produce and trendy, Instagram-worthy dishes. Calling Austin a destination for barbecue would be a bit of an understatement. And there’s San Francisco, New Orleans, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, and so on. You know their names and their reputations. But what about the culinary destinations you don’t think about at first.