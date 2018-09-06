Under new owners, V-No Wine Bar in Fells Point to get menu updates, renovations

After being closed for just a week, Fells Point’s V-No Wine Bar has reopened under new ownership that is planning few changes to the 10-year-old business.

Jill Valeri said she and partner Jenny Houser have made some changes to the interior, aimed at opening up more space for the display and sale of wines. They’ve also tinkered with the interior design, looking to make the space “a little more sophisticated, but cozy,” she said.

The new owners completed the purchase of V-No from founder Mark Bachman just last month, Valeri said. The bar had a soft opening Aug. 31; a press release announcing the officlal reopening was sent out Wednesday.

A second round of renovations is planned for the spring, Valeri said. Other goals include expanding the food offerings with a more substantial lunch and dinner menu, she said, as well as installing signage outside that should make V-No more visible to tourists.

Some of the renovations, including new cabinetry and the area behind the bar, is being done by Houser’s husband, Paul, a George Mason University professor who is also an amateur woodworker.

There are no plans to increase the bar’s seating capacity, which is currently 40 people inside and another 36 on the waterfront patio, Valeri said.

Both Valeri and Houser are newcomers to the wine-bar business. Valeri is an interior decorator, while Houser works in finance at Johns Hopkins. “We are a woman-owned business, and we bring that perspective to the business,” Valeri said.

Both women live in Ellicott City. Valeri said she and her husband, Joe, who sold his computer software firm last year, hope to find a house in Fells Point after their middle child graduates from high school in the spring.

