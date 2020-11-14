Under Cook County budget proposal, sheriff’s office faces 4% budget cut. Activists who support less funding for law enforcement say that’s ‘not enough’

In July, Cook County commissioners overwhelmingly passed a resolution that said the county should “redirect funds from policing and incarceration to public services. ”Several months later, as commissioners get set to vote in the coming weeks on Cook County’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year, activists said they feel the the county is making strides toward reallocating funding from the sheriff’s office. But they also said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle’s proposed $25.9 million cut in the sheriff’s budget, which is about a 4.2% decrease and includes the elimination of about 300 vacant positions, is a disappointment after they clamored for much greater divestment.